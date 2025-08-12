Food is the universal language that brings people together. However, some dishes are best enjoyed only when they are adequately warm. Whether it's a steaming hot bowl of soup or a perfectly grilled steak, the joy of eating is often ruined when our food gets cold during the eating process. A woman recently shared her hack for keeping dal warm while eating, but it got a lukewarm reception from foodies.





In a video shared on Instagram, the woman was seen eating dal and chawal. After eating a spoonful of dal, she realises that it has gotten cold. Instead of warming it up on the stove or microwave, she removes the gas burner stand and brings it to the table.





The woman sets up a tealight candle and places the burner over it. As the gentle flame warms up her dal, she can savour every spoonful without making several rounds of the kitchen. The side note read, "Best trick to keep your food hot while eating." Watch the video here:







Instagram users were not impressed with this food-heating hack:





One user wrote, "Just one question....why?" Another added, "It will take so long to find the stuff, it is better to just heat it on the stove."





"The glass of the dining table will crack," read a comment. "Indian version of 5 mins craft/diy," joked a user. "Just created a problem for a solution," another chimed in.





What do you think of this hack? Let us know in the comments below.