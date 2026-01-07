Potatoes are everyone's ultimate comfort food. Whether you are in the mood for something crispy, fluffy, or savoury, potatoes are always a great idea. From classic mashed potatoes to creamy potato gratin, this versatile ingredient can be prepared in countless ways. Recently, Nauheed Cyrusi shone the spotlight on a simple yet mouth-watering recipe that's sure to become a staple in your kitchen. The actress shared her easy roasted potatoes recipe, which makes for the perfect side dish for any meal.





In the video posted on Instagram, Nauheed starts by cutting the potatoes into smaller pieces. She then puts them in a bowl and places them in the microwave for two and a half minutes. This also works as an easy hack for boiling potatoes if you do not want to use a pressure cooker.

The next step is to add some ghee to a griller and saute the potatoes on a light flame. She then seasons them with a little bit of salt and black pepper. Voila! Your ghee-roasted potatoes are ready to devour. You can either add them directly to your cooked chicken or grilled fish, or serve them as a side dish with your meal. The side note read, "The point of this reel was the first half...then my adhd self decided to throw in a recipe."

Watch the video here:

We are fans of Nauheed Cyrusi's culinary adventures. Are you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.