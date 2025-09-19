There's nothing quite as comforting as a hot, stuffed paratha. Whether it's aloo paratha, gobhi paratha, or paneer paratha, each bite, spread with butter and paired with creamy curd and tangy pickle, is pure joy. Taking this comfort food to another level, Delhi's Karan Dhaba in Ramesh Nagar is serving some of the most unique parathas you'll ever try. And no, this isn't just our claim. Food vlogger Gaurav Wasan recently visited the outlet and shared his experience of tasting a lip-smacking imli paratha in an Instagram video. The clip also gives a peek into how these unique parathas are made.





First, the kneaded dough is rolled out and brushed with butter. Then comes a sprinkle of spices, chopped green chillies, and of course, sweet-and-tangy imli. The stuffed dough is rolled and twisted into a swirly, cinnamon-roll-like shape before being cooked in a traditional clay tandoor. The result? A piping-hot, flavour-packed imli paratha. The vendor also whips up other inventive versions, including one with coconut powder, spices, and green chillies, along with demonstrating how his onion rotis are prepared.

Check out the full video below:

The post sparked a flurry of reactions online, and here's what people had to say:





"Recipe bhi dala karo aap (Add the recipe too)," urged a user.





"All these preparations are excellent in class. This place is very clean and hygienic. Must visit," noted another.





A foodie described the parathas as "Delicious."





"Non-veg hai ya pure veg hai? (Is this non-veg or pure veg?)" asked an individual.





"Paratha banta hai tawe pe, tandoor pe nahi. Tandoori roti ko paratha bol raha. (Parathas are made on a tawa, not on a tandoor grill. You are calling tandoori rotis parathas)," pointed out a critic.





"Been there. They make good food just for influencers. For people without cameras, the food was below average. No onions in the onion paratha, and no imli taste at all in the imli paratha. Had to travel 2 hours to try this, but was fully disappointed," shared one person.

What are your thoughts on this? Would you want to try this imli paratha? Tell us in the comments below!