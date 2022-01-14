Talk about the most popular breakfast recipes, and it's hard not to mention our beloved parathas! Filled with a delicious stuffing, wrapped in dough and cooked to perfection- parathas are simply divine. And when topped with a dollop of butter or achaar, brace yourself for indulgence! While we have many paratha recipes in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions, what is the extent to which you can experiment with a paratha stuffing? Would you ever make stuffed paratha with candies?! Well, if filling a paratha with candies has taken you by surprise, then let us tell you that such a paratha does exist!





(Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Of A Famous Street Food Disapproved By The Internet; Here's Why)





In a recent video uploaded by food blogger @chahat_anand, we can see a man making these candy parathas. The video begins with the man rolling out dough, then he crushes a bunch of candies together and fills them in the dough. Then after he closes the dough and cooks the paratha, he serves it with aloo sabzi, green chutney, imly chutney and two more sabzis. As per @chahat_anand, this paratha is from Parathe wali gali, Chandni Chowk, Delhi. Take a look at the video here:





Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 606k times, has 38.6k likes and hundreds of comments with mixed reactions. Many people have said that this paratha looks tasty, while some others have said a big no to this paratha.





One person wrote, "This would be great as dessert, but without sabji and chutney." Another user wrote, "This looks delicious, I would like to try it."





Some other users showed their dislike by saying, "Paranthe ko paranthe hi rehna do na yrr ..... Paranthe is always best with alu (Please let the paratha be as it is. Paratha is always best with potatoes.) A user also added, "People should stop ruining paratha."





Many others have also pointed out the weird combination of sweet paratha and spicy sabzis.





What do you think about this combination? Would you give this paratha a try? Let us know in the comments below!