The Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, as we see a global spurt in cases due to the South Africa-origin Omicron variant. COVID-19 cases have been rising since December all over the world. At such a precarious and critical time, it is of the utmost importance to wear a mask and maintain social distance. However, December was also the month of festivals such as Christmas and New Year where families get together and feast on delicious food. A family in New York decided to include a COVID-positive girl in their Christmas dinner celebrations - with the help of a plastic bubble suit. The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media, and also surfaced on YouTube. Take a look:











(Also Read: Outdoor Dining To Space Bubbles: How New York Restaurants Are Coping Post-COVID)





The video was originally shared by content creator Crista LaRock who is based in Long Island, New York. It soon went viral and was reshared on multiple social media platforms, garnering millions of views. In the clip, we see the LaRock family seated with each other for the customary Christmas dinner. The COVID-patient was seated at the head of the table inside a plastic bubble suit, eating dinner with the rest of the family. The dogs were quite curious about the bizarre contraption. "When your sister gets Covid for Christmas," wrote Crista in the caption of the video.

Internet users remained divided about the clip. While some said that it was a kind gesture, others questioned the ability of the bubble suit to stop COVID from spreading to the rest of the family. "I don't think that works," said one user in the comments as per a report in the Daily Star. However, another argued, "This is very sweet. Shows u guys are a very close family and love each other so much."





What did you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.