Actress Mithila Palkar is one celebrity who has made her way into our hearts. Her cute and quirky posts are a hit with her fan following of 3.3 million on Instagram. Whether she is humming some tunes or simply letting her hair down on vacation, we cannot get enough of her. The 'Little Things' actor recently rung in her 29th birthday on 11th January 2022. Although she was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, she nevertheless enjoyed her day to the fullest. In her recent post, we could see her enjoying the special birthday with lots of cakes, coffee and more delicious food. Take a look at her post.

"Birthday #29 was too, too special (isolation wasn't so bad after all)," she wrote in the caption. Her parents were with her throughout and she cut her birthday cakes on video call with her grandparents. In the pictures that she shared, we could spot three delicious cakes. While one seemed to be a chocolate mousse cake, the other was a lemon-flavoured and the third seemed to be a baked cheesecake. Mithila Palkar also enjoyed a special made-to-order coffee that seemed to be sent over by a friend. A number of other baked goodies and delicious food were yet to be opened by the actor!





We definitely enjoyed seeing Mithila Palkar's special birthday celebrations featuring the delightful cakes and food. Those who follow her closely would know how big a foodie she is. In December 2021, she had taken a vacation to Goa where she said she went into a 'food coma'. Take a look at her post:

"Lost my chin on my holiday. Oh, the joys of being a foodie! Thanks for the daily food coma, Goa," wrote Mithila Palkar in the caption of her post. "You can't see food on my table because it's all in my tummy. Don't @ me lagech," she added.





On the work front, Mithila Palkar is best known for her role as Kavya in the OTT series 'Little Things'. Her last project was 'Tribhanga' which was a feature film that also released on OTT. She starred opposite Kajol and Tanvi Azmi in the family drama that spanned three generations. She has also previously worked with Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan in the 2018 film 'Karwaan'.