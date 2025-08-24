Let's be honest, when we are abroad, it is not just the big Indian meals we crave. Sure, butter chicken and biryani top the list, but it is often the little things that tug at our hearts. The packet of Parle-G biscuits with chai, a handful of Haldiram's aloo bhujia, or that local namkeen we grew up munching on. Those tiny bites of nostalgia carry just as much comfort as any fancy dish. And guess what? A Walmart in Dallas, Texas seems to have understood that feeling perfectly. A vlogger recently shared a video titled “Indian food items in Walmart in USA,” taking viewers on a tour through the aisles stacked with familiar goodies. He opens with excitement, “Guys, I will show you Indian things at Walmart in America. And I am talking about Dallas. Let's start with this.”





From there, it is like walking through a mini desi store inside Walmart. He points to Royal Masoor Dal and Moong Dal priced at $4 (Rs 350), and right above them, shelves full of Khatta Meetha Namkeen and Haldiram's Aloo Bhujia, all for around the same price.





Sweet cravings? No problem. Parle Hide & Seek biscuits are stocked for $4.50 (Rs 400), sitting alongside the classic Parle-G and Good Day packets we all grew up with. The spice shelves look just like home too. They were lined with Shan Biryani Masala, Tandoori Masala, Fried Fish Masala, and Butter Chicken Sauce. Ready-to-eat biryanis even go for just $3 (Rs 260).





The vlogger said, “You get all these things at Walmart. Now, there are not many Indian customers in Dallas, so Walmart has to be kept to meet the customer's requirement. You will get Indian items at Walmart in Dallas.”





The video soon went viral online and people shared their thoughts on the price.





A user commented, “Hide & Seek biscuits for 4 dollars? That's Rs 320. In India, they cost just Rs 20. Half a kilo of dal for almost Rs 400? Wow, that's so expensive.”





Someone said, “Patel brother is selling everything on double than this price.”





A user asked, “Which location Walmart in Dallas?”





“Seems quite expensive compared to Canada prices, with USD to CAD conversion,” a comment read.





For desis living in or visiting the US, it must have been like finding a little India tucked between the aisles of an American supermarket. What is your favourite Indian snack? Let us know in the comments below!