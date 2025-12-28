Social media has always been a playground for unconventional recipes. From unusual flavour combinations to unexpected ingredient pairings, these creations often spark heated debates about culinary innovation. One such viral sensation is "Biryani Ice Cream," and it's taking Instagram by storm.

Shared by a food vlogger, the recipe uses all the essential ingredients of biryani - but turns them into ice cream. She begins by caramelising onions with a pinch of salt and oil. Next, she cooks the rice and infuses it with cream.





Then come the seasonings: sugar, biryani masala, caramelised onions, and spices. After blending everything together, the mixture is strained to separate the rice from the liquid. Finally, it's stored in the refrigerator until frozen solid. The finishing touches? A topping of caramelised onions, a drizzle of ghee, and a sprinkle of crushed almonds. And just like that, your biryani ice cream is ready to eat.

Watch the full video here:

The bizarre recipe received a mixed reaction from the foodie community. One user wrote, "Girl, we have to try this to believe it's good."





Another added, "My eye is twitching, but the execution of the biryani ice cream was on point."





A viewer challenged, "Taste it and show us."





Someone else pointed out, "I'm on board with this, but hmmmm... it's missing chicken, eggs, and potatoes."





"This almost made sense to me, and then it didn't - IDK," read another comment.





An individual shared, "Just because you can... doesn't mean you have to, girl."





What do you think of this unique ice cream recipe? Would you like to try it? Share your thoughts in the comments below!