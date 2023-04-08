A crispy dosa has its own fan base. The South Indian delicacy has been pleasing everyone for ages and is usually the preferred breakfast option for many. Serve it with some piping hot sambar and creamy coconut chutney, and anyone would lick the plate clean. From masala to paneer and plain, dosa comes in different varieties, but the scrumptiousness remains the same. Now, what if we told you that film director Anurag Basu made dosa, and that too for Anupam Kher? Well, we have a video to prove it.





Uploaded by Anupam Kher on Instagram, the clip shows the actor standing patiently as Anurag Basu prepares the dosa on the sets of his upcoming film Metro...In Dino. The director first spreads the batter evenly on the griddle and puts a small amount of butter on it. He then cracks open an egg on the dosa and spreads it before sprinkling salt. Some chopped onions and green chilies also go into the preparation along with tomatoes. Take a look at the full video here:





After letting it cook for a few minutes, Anupam Kher tried to add some cooking oil to the dosa. But when the bottle didn't open, Anurag ended up tossing in some more butter to ensure that the dosa didn't stick. Once the egg dosa was prepared, Anurag Basu carefully folded it and served the delicious food to Anupam Kher as the crew clapped. Thanking the director for the food, Anupam Kher jokingly asked Anurag to cast him in every film he makes.





To this, Anurag replied that he would definitely serve this "anda dosa" to the actor. Towards the end, Anupam Kher took a bite of the dosa and was impressed, saying "Waah!" In the caption, Anupam Kher joked that Anurag not only gave him a good role but also a tasty dosa.





What do you think of this video? Do let us know in the comments section below.