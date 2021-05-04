As children, most of us have tried throwing a peanut into our mouths from a distance and attempted to catch it. The more adventurous among us have even tried doing the same with either a friend or a sibling. What if we told you that two men from the United States of America have gained a spot in the Guinness Book of World Record for a similar feat. Yes, you read it right. Dallas Anderson and Jon Paleka have made it to the Guinness World Records for the farthest marshmallow propelled and caught in the mouth. The distance covered by the duo was 68.34 m (225 ft 10 in).





According to the Guinness World Record (GWR), Jon and Dallas were aiming to set the record as they wanted to gain new followers on their social media channel. "The channel is dedicated to helping people find fun and meaning outside of the business of life and the stresses of COVID-19," a blog post by GWR read.





The video was recently posted on GWR's Instagram handle that shows the duo achieving the amazing feat on a large field while it was snowing. Take a look:





Reacting to the video, several users commended the man's ability to identify the marshmallow amid all the snowflakes.





One user said, "Now that's impressive. Dude has some eagle eyes. I would have lost that marshmallow in the air. I would have won the record for the first guy to lose an eye from a marshmallow launched from 225 ft away."





"What makes this even more impressive is that it was done in snowy conditions- it probably took a sharp eye to follow that marshmallow beneath a white sky!" another comment read.





Playing with the name of the food used for this challenge, one user even said, "Marshvelous."





