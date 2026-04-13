Whether it's a birthday, anniversary or any other special moment in your life, cakes have always been at the heart of any celebration. Beyond the flavours and frosting, the way a cake is presented plays a big role in elevating the experience. This is where a cake stand comes in. More than just a serving base, a cake stand adds height, elegance and a sense of occasion, instantly turning even a homemade bake into a centrepiece. If you don't have one, fear not, Nauheed Cyrusi has a kitchen hack that's about to change the way you host your parties. She shows how to make a stylish cake stand at home in just minutes.





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The actress starts by taking a matching set of bowls and plates. After turning the plate upside down, she uses an all-purpose glue to attach the base of the bowl to the bottom of the plate. Make sure the bowl's design aligns with the plate. Lastly, Nauheed uses a blow dryer to dry the glue as fast as possible. Your cake stand is ready to serve any baked goods you want.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Nauheed Cyrusi shared a clever hack for toasting multiple slices of bread at once. She used a simple grill rack that she had picked up from Ikea. The actress whipped out a pack of bread, slotted the slices in the rack and tossed them in the oven. That's it, she got perfect toast for everyone in one go. Nauheed ended the video with a sassy "Thank me later". The caption read, "Geeneee-assss!!" Read the full story here.





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Before this, Nauheed Cyrusi showed how to find a perfectly ripe mangosteen in an Instagram video. The clip begins with her saying, "This video is purely for experimental purposes. Do you know what fruit this is?" She then cracks open the purple exterior, showing off the white, fleshy seeds inside. Nauheed whispers, "Perfection." adding with a grin, "Meet the mangosteen – possibly the most delicious fruit ever." Click here to read more.





Try Nauheed Cyrusi's kitchen hacks at home and tell us how you liked them in the comments section below.