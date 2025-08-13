Mangosteen, an evergreen tropical fruit, is loved by foodies across Asia. The edible part of the purple-hued fruit consists of white, juicy, and soft flesh that surrounds the seeds. It is typically sweet and slightly sour, with a pleasant aroma. While the fruit is widely available across the subcontinent, do you know how to choose the best ones in the local markets? Worry not - Anwar actress Nauheed Cyrusi has shared a simple hack. In a video posted on Instagram, Nauheed can be seen indulging in a box full of mangosteens while interacting with her audience. The clip begins with her saying, "This video is purely for experimental purposes. Do you know what fruit this is?" She then cracks open the purple fruit, revealing its white, fleshy seeds piled up inside. She whispers, "Perfection," before adding, "This is a mangosteen - possibly the most delicious fruit ever."





As Nauheed continues relishing the mangosteen, she says, "Aur mujhe aaj tak pata nhi iske seeds khaane hai ya nhi (And till today I don't know whether to eat its seeds or not)," adding, "But bada ajeeb tha. Isko pakka nhi khana hai. (But it was very strange. It must not surely be eaten.) It is like a mix between sitaphal, litchi, peach and strawberry. Khatta bhi hai (It is a bit sour too)."

Finally, she reveals, "How to find a good one," and explains, "You should press it, you can see there's a, like it's soft," as she demonstrates in the video. The actress also mentions, "Agar woh admi bolega nhi nhi abhi tak paka nhi hain, pakega. Koi pakne wala nhi hai. (If the vendor says that it is not ripe yet, it will ripen... Nothing is going to ripen soon.) Namashkar Pranam," while sarcastically pointing out the usual way a shopkeeper deals with customers. She captioned the post: "I want to see how far this mangosteen will go..." Check out Nauheed Cyrusi's video here:

This is not the first time Nauheed Cyrusi has shared simple food hacks. Earlier, she posted a video explaining a trick to peel garlic in seconds. Atop the clip, the text read, “The internet taught me this hack and happy to report it is freaking amazing." Click here to read the full story.





Before that, Nauheed Cyrusi shared a useful hack to check the sweetness of pineapples. According to the food enthusiast, all you need to do is pull the spiky, leafy part on top of the fruit, and if it does not come off easily, it means they are ripe. Read here to know more.





We are simply stunned by Nauheed's simple hacks. Aren't you?