Known for her vibrant personality both on and off screen, Nauheed Cyrusi has expressed her deep love for food and home cooking on numerous occasions. The actress frequently shares glimpses of her culinary adventures with fans on social media. This time, she turned the spotlight on one of her childhood favourites - mithi roti. The easy, lunchbox-friendly recipe combines nostalgia with everyday convenience.





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In a video shared on Instagram, Naheed says, "I don't know if this is a Parsi thing, but mithi roti used to be a staple in my lunchbox and I am going to show you how to make this." She starts by adding a dollop of ghee to a frying pan. The actress then puts a roti on top and lets it soak up all the goodness of ghee from one side before flipping it to the other.

The final step is to add a generous amount of sugar and let it cook till the roti becomes crispy. "Only sugar will work. I don't know about monk fruit, I don't know about cement or putty. Only sugar works for me. 10g of sugar in your entire day is not going to hurt you; in fact, keeping this away from your life will," Nauheed says. She hands the dish to her husband, Rustom, for a taste test. He gives it a thumbs up and declares, "The crispiness is king."

Watch the full video here:

Earlier, Nauheed Cyrusi shared a recipe for a “protein-packed” chocolate dessert made at home. The actress blended 4 cold boiled eggs with 3-5 spoons of cocoa powder, then added half a cup of milk and a tablespoon of vanilla extract. She also put in honey for sweetness and blended it until thick. Once refrigerated to set, it turned into a rich, mousse-like treat that's both indulgent and guilt-free. Read the full story here.





Nauheed Cyrusi's foodie diaries are too good to miss. Agree?