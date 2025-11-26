Desserts can certainly make a bad day feel a whole lot better. And when infused with rich, velvety chocolate, they become irresistible mood boosters. However, the only problem for a die-hard sweet lover is the calorie count. Chocolate delights are often loaded with sugar, butter, and cream, which can quickly push up the calories. But does that mean you need to say goodbye to all treats? Absolutely not. Actress Nauheed Cyrusi has shared a video on Instagram featuring a delicious and "protein-packed" homemade chocolate dessert.





Also Read: How To Peel Garlic In Seconds? Try Nauheed Cyrusi's Genius Tip





To prepare the dessert, Nauheed Cyrusi first added 4 cold boiled eggs to a blender, followed by 3-5 spoons of sweetened cocoa powder. The actress mentioned that one can also use the unsweetened version. Next, she poured half a cup of milk into the mix and one tablespoon of vanilla extract. "Add honey if you want it sweeter," she recommended before blending everything into a thick paste.

She then poured the chocolatey mixture into a bowl. Nauheed finally kept it in the fridge to set, allowing the mousse-like treat to turn firm. The result was a lip-smacking, protein-packed dessert - minus the guilt.

Also Read: Actress Nauheed Cyrusi Shows How To Find A Perfectly Ripe Mangosteen





Nauheed Cyrusi loves showing her Instagram fam fun and offbeat recipes. A few days ago, she tried something she called ande mein anda. For this, she picked a tadka kadhai. The actress brushed a little oil, placed a boiled egg in the centre, and then cracked a raw egg over it. The egg spread out nicely, though she later admitted she realised she should have scrambled it first. She continued anyway. Nauheed added chopped white onion, coriander, and a mix of salt, pepper, chaat masala and red chilli powder. Then came a third egg for "protein," which she also forgot to scramble. She covered the kadhai and let everything cook. Once ready, she flipped it onto a plate, creating a bowl-shaped stack of eggs. Click here to read the full story.





Before that, Nauheed Cyrusi showed her followers a cool hack to toast an entire loaf of bread at once. She posted a fun Instagram video using a basic grill rack. It is usually meant for things like chicken, paneer, or salmon, but she proved it can handle bread just as well. The actress simply slid the bread slices into the rack slots, placed the whole thing in the oven, and that was it - evenly toasted slices for everyone without any juggling. Super easy and a total time-saver. Here is the full story.





We cannot wait for Nauheed Cyrusi's next foodie post!