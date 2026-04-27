A tragic incident in Mumbai has left four members of a family dead, after what police have described as suspected food poisoning. According to officials, the family, along with some relatives, had biryani for dinner at home and later that night, after the relatives left, consumed watermelon kept in the house. Within a few hours, all four began feeling unwell, complaining of symptoms such as vomiting and loose motions.





They were rushed to the hospital, where all four family members eventually died. Police have registered a case of accidental death at JJ Marg Police Station, and said that medical and forensic reports will determine the exact cause. While instances of food poisoning due to biryani are not uncommon, given that cooked food is more prone to contamination, it is the watermelon that has triggered concern.





The incident has led to questions around whether food poisoning can be caused by something as common as watermelon, and if it can lead to such severe consequences.

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Can Watermelon Food Poisoning Cause Death?

According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, watermelon can cause food poisoning, and in severe cases, can lead to serious health complications and even death, depending on the circumstances.





She explains that watermelon's high water and natural sugar content make it an environment where bacteria can multiply quickly if contamination occurs. There have also been repeated reports of watermelons being allegedly injected with glucose water or sugar water to enhance sweetness or appearance. If a contaminated watermelon is injected with such liquids, Datta says, it can further increase bacterial growth.

Watermelon food poisoning is not uncommon. Photo: Unsplash

Food Poisoning Linked To Watermelon Is Not Uncommon

As per Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator Dr Archana Batra, the risk arises when the fruit is contaminated with harmful pathogens such as Salmonella infection, Listeriosis, or pathogenic strains of E. coli infection. These infections can lead to severe dehydration, systemic infection (sepsis), or complications affecting vital organs. Without timely medical care, such complications can be fatal.





Food poisoning linked to watermelon is not uncommon, often resulting in diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps. However, the severity depends on:

The type of bacteria or contaminant involved

The individual's immunity

How quickly medical attention is received

In extreme cases, especially in kids with extreme diarrhoea and stomach issues, the condition can become life‑threatening.





At the same time, Datta cautions that pinpointing one specific food without test results is difficult. Food poisoning may result from contaminated fruits, improperly handled food, or items stored for too long under unsafe conditions.





It is being noted that the family ate the watermelon late at night. Does timing matter? Let's understand.

When Is The Best Time To Eat Watermelon?

Datta highlights that timing matters when consuming watermelon. Datta advises avoiding fruits or heavy foods late at night, preferably after 8 pm, as digestion slows down during sleep.





Watermelon is best consumed:

In the morning

Between meals

As a daytime snack

Late‑night consumption does not automatically cause food poisoning, she stresses, but it can aggravate digestive distress if the fruit is contaminated or if the body is less able to process it.





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As the investigation continues, officials await medical reports to determine the precise cause of the tragedy. Experts continue to emphasise the importance of food hygiene, safe storage and consuming fresh produce from reliable sources.