For many Indians, mango season is one of the happiest times of the year. Markets fill up with Alphonsos, Kesar, Langra, Dasheri, Banganapalli, Totapuri, and many more varieties. But a recent incident from Gujarat has left people disturbed and worried about what could sometimes be going into the mango drinks they consume. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared a shocking video on Instagram showing a crackdown carried out by the Gujarat Food Safety Department in Mehsana.

Mangoes Filled With Worms And Fungus Seized In Gujarat

According to the post, officials raided a wholesale mango juice production setup and found huge quantities of rotten mangoes that were allegedly being used for juice extraction. The video showed piles of spoilt mangoes at the unit. A close-up shot revealed that some of them were visibly infested with worms and insects.

In its Instagram post, FSSAI wrote, "The Gujarat Food Safety Department cracked down on the wholesale production of mango juice in Mehsana. During the inspection, enforcement teams discovered and seized a massive stock of mangoes intended for juice extraction. Mangoes used for juice extraction were found heavily rotten, worm-eaten, and visibly infested with fungus and insects. Strict enforcement action has been taken against the violators."





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According to the authorities, the mangoes were seized before they could allegedly be processed further for juice production. Officials also confirmed that action had been taken against those responsible.

Spoilt Fruits Pose Risk To Human Health

The incident is shocking because mangoes are not just eaten as fruits in India. They are used in so many forms during the summer. Fresh juices, smoothies, aam panna, milkshakes, desserts, kulfis, cakes, candies, syrups, ice creams, and even savoury dishes depend heavily on mango pulp and mango extracts. During peak season, demand rises massively, especially for mango drinks sold in bulk.





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Experts warn that spoilt fruits can contain harmful bacteria, fungal growth, and contaminants that may affect human health. Consuming products made using rotten fruits can potentially lead to food poisoning, stomach infections, vomiting, diarrhoea, digestive issues, and other health complications.