Diljit Dosanjh's social media profile is proof of just how big a foodie he is. The singer-actor, who is currently on his Aura North American Tour, shared a video on his Instagram Stories revealing how he chose to unwind after his sold-out concert in Toronto, Canada, on May 31.





In the video, Diljit appeared in high spirits as he proudly showed off a slice of tiramisu, the popular Italian dessert made with layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and rich cream. Alongside the sweet treat, Diljit also had a can of Diet Coke and some chips, which he kept at a distance.





Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Gave His Aura Tour A Desi Kickstart With This Popular Dish

Clearly thrilled by the overwhelming response to his show at Toronto's Rogers Centre Stadium, the singer could not contain his excitement. He sang cheerfully, thanked the crowd, and repeatedly said, “Thank you, Toronto,” as he celebrated the success of yet another memorable show on his tour.





At the end of the clip, Diljit also revealed that he would be performing at Wembley Stadium in London soon. He concluded with his famous line, “O Wembley Stadium, Punjabi aa gaye oye.”

Besides enjoying cuisines from around the world, Diljit Dosanjh is also fond of cooking at home. In a video previously shared on his Instagram feed, the singer cooked soya chunks sabzi with his cook. The duo began preparing the dish by first boiling the soya chunks, then chopping vegetables and making a spice mix. They then added ghee to a pan before putting in curry leaves, garlic, onions, tomatoes and spices. Once the dish was ready, they sat down together to enjoy the meal. Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: Watch: Diljit Dosanjh And His Team Relish Avocado Toast, Scrambled Eggs And More





In another instance, the 42-year-old singer and actor surprised fans by sharing how he began his Aura Tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a bowl of poha. In a clip he posted, Diljit Dosanjh revealed how he discovered poha in the country. Alongside a picture of the bright yellow bowl of the popular Indian breakfast dish, he wrote "poha," followed by a chef's sticker, and added the Malaysian flag emoji. Here is the full story.





We are simply in love with Diljit Dosanjh's foodie shenanigans. Aren't you?