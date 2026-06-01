Food experiments have become a staple of social media, with street vendors and eateries constantly pushing the boundaries of traditional recipes in an attempt to grab attention. While some fusion dishes win over adventurous foodies, others leave the internet divided - or completely horrified. The latest culinary creation to spark debate is a "Chole Bhature Pizza," a mash-up of two beloved comfort foods that many people never expected to see on the same plate.





Also Read: How Chef Vikas Khanna Went From Selling Chole Bhature To A TIME 100 Spot





The video was shared on X with the caption, "Say hola to Chloe bhature pizza. Expect Italians to ban all Indians for this." The clip begins with a man spreading green chutney on a freshly fried bhatura. He then adds chole and chopped raw onions on top. After a quick bake in the oven, the bhatura comes out looking strikingly like a pizza. He slices it into wedges and claims it is a healthy twist on chole bhature. For extra flavour and texture, one can also add capsicum, sweet corn and shredded paneer to the dish. A generous layer of grated cheese, along with swirls of tandoori sauce and mayonnaise, takes it one step further.

Watch the full video below:

The video went viral on X, drawing criticism and disbelief from users who questioned whether some food combinations should remain unexplored. One user wrote, "Looks ridiculous."

Another added, "Before Italians, Punjabis should ban this guy!"

Also Read: Watch: Sukhwinder Singh Enjoys Chole Bhature At Mumbai Airport, Says, 'Ye Bhi Healthy Hai'





Someone else commented, "I saw reels of an actual bhatura being used like this. But given that bhatura is a borrowed concept from Europe as well (or a parallel concept), I think they will spare us the ban."

A viewer said, "All I see is chole served directly on a kulcha. Innovation in the same sense as serving up chai with the biscuit already dipped in it."

"Italians are perfectly understanding when foreign cuisines make sensible adaptations. The Neapolitan pizza authority straight up said the Japanese are fast getting as good as they are at making pizza. This should honestly be called a flatbread rather than a pizza, though," read a comment.

Would you like to try this Chole Bhature Pizza? Let us know in the comments below.