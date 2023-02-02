There is always something new and exciting happening in the world of fast food. From burger chains to pizza joints, these outlets make sure to engage and entice their customers through quirky marketing campaigns. Recently, sandwich chain Subway also started an interesting new subway sandwich by the name of Japanese-inspired Teriyaki Steak. The brand-new flavour of sandwiches has just been launched in Subway UK, and the brand thought of celebrating this launch in its own unique manner. They asked a miniature artist to create the World's Smallest Sub, and the clip indeed makes for an intriguing watch.





Take a look at the video here:

"To celebrate the launch of our brand-new Japanese-inspired Teriyaki Steak Subs, we set a UK-leading miniatures artist the challenge of creating the WORLD'S SMALLEST SUB... and its [fire emoji]," read the caption to the post.





Miniature artist Nadia Michaux is the expert who made the World's smallest sub. She is well-versed in the art of 'Kawaii', which is the Japanese culture of 'cuteness'. In the video, she revealed that Subway challenged her to create the smallest version of their newly-launched Teriyaki Steak sub. She took us through the entire process of creating the miniature sub. First, she made the bread from a small piece of clay. Then, she crafted the other ingredients such as peppers, onions, cheese and sauces. The entire miniature sub was painstakingly assembled and looked extremely realistic! A 12-inch sub was reduced to less than an inch.





"I think this was my biggest challenge yet - I didn't initially realise just how challenging that would be. But it allowed me to fuse my love of Japanese culture and my passion for Kawaii miniatures together, which was brilliant," said Michaux.





What did you think of the miniature subway? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.