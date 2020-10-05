Subway Bread May Not Be 'Bread' As Per Irish Court And Here's What Netizens Think

SEARCH
Bizarre News: The Irish Supreme Court has ruled that Subway's bread cannot be classified as 'bread' due to the high amount of sugar content in it.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: October 05, 2020 14:04 IST

Highlights
  • Subway's bread is said to contain very high quantity of sugar
  • The ruling came in a judgement by the Supreme Court of Ireland
  • Netizens couldn't help but react to the bizarre news

'Expect the unexpected' - would be the phrase that defines 2020. Countless citizens across echo this sentiment for this year thanks to the pandemic and many other developments. There has been no dearth of bizarre and shocking news this year, and recently, the food industry also got its own share. Ireland's Supreme Court released a ruling for popular sandwich brand Subway. According to the court, Subway's bread contains too much sugar for it to be defined as 'bread'.

Bookfinders Ltd, which is Subway's Irish franchisee, had contested that the bread used in Subway sandwiches is a 'staple food' and hence exempt from VAT. However, one of the criterion for any food to be counted as a staple food was the amount of sugar in it. As per Ireland's VAT Act of 1972, the quantity of sugar in bread should not exceed 2% of the weight of flour in the dough. However, Subway's bread was found to contain about five times of the allowed quantity, i.e, 10% sugar.

Netizens reacted with surprise to the bizarre news. Even though the ruling was pertaining to Ireland's subway, people couldn't help but wonder about the contents of their country's Subway sandwiches. Others said this news matched the overall vibe of the year 2020. Take a look at how Twitterati responded to the news:

What do you think the Subway bread should now be called? Tell us in the comments below!

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

