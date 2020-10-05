Subway Bread May Not Be 'Bread' As Per Irish Court And Here's What Netizens Think

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: October 05, 2020 14:04 IST
'Expect the unexpected' - would be the phrase that defines 2020. Countless citizens across echo this sentiment for this year thanks to the pandemic and many other developments. There has been no dearth of bizarre and shocking news this year, and recently, the food industry also got its own share. Ireland's Supreme Court released a ruling for popular sandwich brand Subway. According to the court, Subway's bread contains too much sugar for it to be defined as 'bread'.
According to a top court in Ireland, Subway sandwiches contain too much sugar to be considered “bread.” https://t.co/XOxnGMgO90
— Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) October 1, 2020
Bookfinders Ltd, which is Subway's Irish franchisee, had contested that the bread used in Subway sandwiches is a 'staple food' and hence exempt from VAT. However, one of the criterion for any food to be counted as a staple food was the amount of sugar in it. As per Ireland's VAT Act of 1972, the quantity of sugar in bread should not exceed 2% of the weight of flour in the dough. However, Subway's bread was found to contain about five times of the allowed quantity, i.e, 10% sugar.
Netizens reacted with surprise to the bizarre news. Even though the ruling was pertaining to Ireland's subway, people couldn't help but wonder about the contents of their country's Subway sandwiches. Others said this news matched the overall vibe of the year 2020. Take a look at how Twitterati responded to the news:
I used to think subway was healthy. The franchise just lost a court case in Ireland because it's bread is deemed to have too much sugar to be considered bread
— Conor Fitzgerald (@Fiitzyy) October 1, 2020
finding out subway 'bread' isn't real is peak 2020 vibes ????
— Repzilla (@zillarage) October 1, 2020
i'm not in ireland, but i'm never eating at subway again bc of this pic.twitter.com/PM8RBWD2Co
— 蔡｜CAI (@yujucals) October 1, 2020
ireland: subway bread can't be bread it has too much sugar
australia: pic.twitter.com/wnB7ergjPL
— Your Pal John Shit (@naughtysecrets) October 2, 2020
ive never had a subway in my life but if I had known they were serving sugar bread I'd have been in there every day— Patrick (@PrayForPatrick) October 1, 2020
What do you think the Subway bread should now be called? Tell us in the comments below!
