Imagine walking into a cafe 25 years from now. What would you expect? A smoky atmosphere, walls lit with lasers and furniture that looks like it was once part of a spaceship, right? What if we told you there's a place in South Korea that looks just like something from the future? A cafe in the country's Gyeonggi-do province has created a lot of buzz for its futuristic Interstellar theme. The Section cafe is surely something a sci-fi fan dreamed up. The themed eatery offers a variety of options to people, but its dessert menu seems to be super popular.





The cafe's menu includes desserts inspired by nature. A green chocolate mousse cake with white pavlova on top is called 'Forest.' The dessert is priced at 12,000 Korean Won (Rs 733). The eatery also has a delicate water jelly that feels like it could melt into your mouth. Called 'Water', the dish costs 9,000 Korean Won (Rs 550).

An Instagram video of the popular cafe has caught the attention of users. The caption reads, "This is a futuristic cafe space. From the moment you step inside until the moment you leave, you'll feel as if you've entered a scene from a movie. The cafe is divided into four sections, and each area itself feels like a work of art."





The establishment also has a delicate cheese mousse with coconut flakes called 'Snow.' Another of its signature desserts is 'Earth,' a savoury boiled mousse with crumble, giving it a crunchy texture.





The place quickly became an internet sensation.





A user commented, "Both the space and the dessert are unique."





Another wrote, "The section just got cooler."





"The space is cool here," a comment read.





Someone wrote, "It's a very satisfying place."





A user said, "I will come to Korea for this."





"Korea is really living in 2050, indeed," read a comment.





Someone called the place "like a real movie."





Korean food has fans across the globe. The country's themed cafes have also been a major attraction for tourists. Case in point - this rain-themed cafe called Rain Report.