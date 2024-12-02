Enjoying a delicious meal is not the only part of dining out. The ambience, interaction with others, and service all play an important role in the overall experience. This is particularly true of the themed cafe culture in South Korea. Cafes there have developed into much more than just locations to get a quick cup of coffee. They are immersive and unique, offering something different in every corner of the country. One of these cafes was highlighted in a viral video on Instagram. Content creator Angela Giakas gives a glimpse inside the popular rain-themed cafe named Rain Report.

The video shows the establishment offering the ambience of a peaceful rainy day all year round. You can enjoy a cup of coffee inside the premises while listening to the soothing sound of droplets. The menu offers a variety of rainy weather-inspired drinks, pastries, and ice cream. It's also apparently known for its "tissue croissant bread," as per the influencer. HD screens showing constant rainfall are shown inside the building, while the 'rain' continues outside the cafe, cascading into a pond with stepping stones you may cross. The caption read, “Imagine a cafe where it rains 24/7 so you can get cosy with a coffee & croissant even if it's 30°C outside.” Take a look:







The viral video has clocked millions of views on Instagram. The unique immersive cafe experience seemed to impress the internet users as they shared their thoughts on the idea in the comment section. One user said, “This seems like the perfectttt place to work/study and also relax.”





Another added, “Omg I LOVE rainy days.”





“I want this in my house lol,” read a comment.





Someone else wrote, “Korea has the best cafe scene out there.”





One user quipped, “Seems like the perfect place to take a nap.”





What did you think of the viral video? Let us know in the comments below.