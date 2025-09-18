US President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania, received the warmest welcome at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17. The state banquet, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, featured a 50-metre-long grand Waterloo Table decorated with 1,462 pieces of silver cutlery, 139 candles and seasonal flower arrangements. The highlight of the opulent evening was, of course, the curated menu, which included exotic dishes and luxurious beverages — an honour to Trump's second visit to the UK.





One of the stand-out beverages served to the US President was a special US-UK cocktail, created by blending smoky whisky with the bright citrus of marmalade. The drink is a twist to the classic whisky sour, blending British and American flavours. The fusion cocktail tantalises the taste buds with Johnnie Walker Black's smoky depth and the zesty sweetness of the bright citrus of marmalade. A squeeze of lime adds a crisp and tangy edge to the drink.





Also Read: Cheaper Whisky And Bar Tabs? What The India-UK Free Trade Deal Really Means For Your Drink

When you thought the cocktail just couldn't get fancier, there comes the perfect garnish “with a toasted marshmallow set on a star-shaped biscuit, evoking the warmth of a fireside S'more." Crowned with pecan foam and generous cubes of ice, the cocktail becomes less of a drink and more of an experience.











The food menu at the state banquet was as ornate as the decor itself. Guests were served Panna Cotta de Cresson et Oeufs de Caille sur Sable de Parmesan, which is panna cotta (a classic Italian dessert) made using watercress grown in Hampshire, England, served with Parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad. Next was Ballotine de Poulet Fermier en Robe de Courgettes, an organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes with a thyme and savoury-infused jus.





For some sweet indulgence, there was Bombe Glacée Cardinal, a type of vanilla ice cream topped with Kentish raspberry sorbet and lightly poached Victoria plums. The after-drinks gala was celebrated with Warre's 1945 vintage port, an ode to Trump's role as the 45th and 47th US president.





Also Read:Kate Middleton Says Prince William Is "Fussy" About His Brownies

Apart from Donald Trump, the high-profile guests who attended the royal banquet were Apple boss Tim Cook, press baron Rupert Murdoch, US ambassador Warren Stephens, English golfer Charley Hull, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, to name a few.