Prince William and Kate Middleton recently paid a visit to the National Federation of Women's Institutes in London on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death. While there, the Princess of Wales revealed that Prince William can be quite particular about certain foods, especially when it comes to brownies. In a video going viral on social media, Prince William and Princess Kate were seen chatting with WI members over some baked goods. "The brownies are..." William said, giving an "okay" gesture with his fingers. He added, "I know my brownies."





The conversation took a humorous turn when Prince William asked a WI member if she puts nuts in her brownies, and she replied that she never does. “Never put nuts in a brownie!” William said. Kate then quipped, "I had to learn the hard way," as the group erupted in laughter. Kate added, "William is very fussy about it (brownies)," to which he agreed.











Earlier this year, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted baking treats at a cake shop in South Wales. The couple participated in a Welsh cake-making challenge during their visit to Pontypridd in February.





Also Read:How Princess Diana Started Her Day: The Royal Overnight Oats Recipe





The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly visited Pontypridd, Wales, to support the community after devastating floods in late 2024. During their visit to The Welsh Cake Shop, Prince William rolled out dough and asked owner Theresa Conner, "Is it thick enough?"





Also Read: Watch: Meghan Markle's Fancy Pasta Recipe Using Lemons Goes Viral

Prince William and Kate Middleton carefully cooked the traditional treats on a hot plate, flipping them every five minutes. The shop owner's daughter gave their creations a thumbs-up and said, "They're perfect, they're great - they're bangin." The royal couple also met with locals who were impacted by the recent flooding in the area, showing their support and solidarity during a challenging time. Read the full story here.