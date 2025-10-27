Online food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato have made our lives much easier. Foodies can now satisfy their cravings from anywhere without stepping out or waiting in long queues. Whether it is a midnight hunger pang or a lazy Sunday afternoon, your favourite dish is just a few taps away. But have you ever ordered food on Zomato only for it to arrive on a boat? Well, such a service exists in Srinagar, Kashmir. Back in August, a food vlogger shared a video on Instagram, capturing this unique delivery. The clip opens with a scenic view of Dal Lake, where a boatman rows his boat, popularly known as a shikara in Kashmir, to a wooden deck. Soon, a woman appears, and the man hands over the packaged food to her. “When your food arrives by shikara, only in Srinagar!” read the caption.





Watch the full video below:

The internet reacted to the clip in no time.





“Amazing service with scenic view,” gushed one user.





“Amazing” and “wow” were the most common reactions.





One individual, however, noted, “Love the concept!! But what's even the point of that lovely houseboat if you do not settle for whatever the caretakers can cook and you enjoy the stillness? The joy of sipping the amazing tea/kahwa and just being mesmerised.”





Last year, Zomato grabbed attention for another unique delivery method. A delivery agent was seen galloping through the streets of Chanchalguda in Hyderabad, mounted on a horse. When a passerby asked him the reason for this unconventional mode of transport, the delivery agent revealed that he opted to use a horse as the petrol pumps had run out of fuel.





"Petrol nahi mila. Teen ghante line me khada raha. Zomato se nikal gaya, petrol nahi mila. (There was no petrol. I waited in the queue for three hours. I left after taking the order but couldn't get the petrol),” he said.

For context, in January 2024, people queued up at petrol pumps across several parts of Hyderabad, fearing a fuel shortage after truck drivers protested against a provision in the penal law related to hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists.