Online food ordering has definitely made our lives much easier. People no longer feel the need to whip up all three meals at home, and are quite comfortable with ordering food too. But how much food should we ideally order every week? Wouldn't it be unhealthy to eat so much food from outside? These questions often plague our minds while we are placing our online food orders. Recently, a Twitter user explained his theory about why he orders 20 burgers every time he places an order online. The interesting yet offbeat tweet has taken the internet by storm. Take a look:
when i get doordash i order 20 cheeseburgers at a time and heat them up throughout the week so that i dont have to pay the delivery fee multiple times pic.twitter.com/dd3Pb19gYx— Ara (Genuine Chiller) (@AraDG11) May 12, 2022
In the tweet, we could see a burger placed inside a microwave with paper wrapped around it. The Twitter user ARADG11 seemed to have just heated it up to consume it. He wrote, "When I get doordash, I order 20 cheeseburgers at a time and heat them up throughout the week." The reason he stated was, "So that I don't have to pay the delivery fee multiple times." The post has garnered over 85k likes and 3.6k comments.
The bizarre idea of ordering 20 burgers at once was confusing for many people. Some thought that it may be a good way of saving money on delivery charges, but would the burgers actually stay edible for the entire week? Further, would this be a healthy meal idea for the whole week? "Burgers are going to taste like chewing gum," commented one user while another said, "I'd rather die of starvation than reheat 20 cheeseburgers."
Take a look at the reactions:
I hope you understand how food poisoning works— JR (@JR53159) May 13, 2022
Consider air frying— Brittany Venti ♡⋆˙⊹ (@BrittanyVenti) May 13, 2022
I would just end up eating 20 cheeseburgers in a day.— ↑↑↓↓←→←→🅱️🅰️§ (@JBBlackClover) May 13, 2022
do you have a burger for every meal? does it not get boring?— hepworth.eth (@thedanhepworth) May 12, 2022
Freeze and reheat. Just gotta learn the ropes on your microwave pic.twitter.com/HlOayECjMt— Billy Randem (@super_randems) May 13, 2022
respect— dan the rock yang (@realDANYANG) May 13, 2022
This is not the only story related to food delivery that has gone viral. Previously, we saw how a food delivery agent ate up a customer's food and then texted him apologising for the same. The hilarious chat went viral on social media. Click here to read more about this story.
