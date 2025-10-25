Matcha latte, the vibrant green tea beverage made with finely ground matcha powder and milk, has become a global sensation. Its popularity has surged on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, as food enthusiasts are captivated by its aesthetic appeal and numerous health benefits. Beyond being a trendy drink, matcha lattes have also inspired various forms of art and design. A recent example of this trend comes from American artist Kamber Carrol, who created a table design inspired by the swirling patterns and colours of a matcha latte. He shared a glimpse of the creative process on Instagram.





The video begins with Kamber placing a tumbler-shaped wooden block on the table. He shaves the wood to create a smoother surface, then paints green swirls to mimic the creamy, frothy texture of the beverage. Next, Kamber pours resin onto the tabletop to create a spill or puddle effect. He decorates the lid with ice-cube-like crystals and spray-paints a large straw in the same green colour. Finally, he attaches the lid to complete the matcha latte table.





Watch the full video below:

Since being shared, the video has received more than 3 million views. Here's how social media users have reacted:





One user wrote, "Wait, I'm obsessed."





Another added, "AND IT OPENS. You're amazinggg."





Someone else commented, "I need this, but strawberry matcha."





"How did you find out you could do this?" asked a viewer.





An individual shared, "This isn't a want, it's a NEED!"





Someone suggested, "You should turn the top of the table (the straw) into a bar stool so that when you take it off, all the pieces can be functional."





"Absolutely stunning work," read another comment.

What do you think of this matcha latte art? Let us know in the comments below.