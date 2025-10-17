If you have a sweet tooth, then chances are that you just cannot refuse a plate of warm and fluffy pancakes. This comforting dessert comes with stacked golden layers of flour-milk-egg batter, topped with gooey butter that screams indulgence with every bite. Just drizzle a generous amount of maple syrup, garnish with fresh berries, alongside sugar dusting and it turns every breakfast outing into a decadent experience. Some people even love to enjoy pancakes with a side of chocolate ganache for a rich taste. With that being said, have you ever heard of glass pancakes?





A food vlogger couple uploaded a video on Instagram, showcasing the recipe for pancakes that appeared to be made of glass - inspired by the viral AI glass pancakes. To prepare this unconventional delight in reality, the woman first added flour to a bowl of warm water and stirred it gently. It was followed by adding some portion of sugar, mixing again and pouring the thick-golden concoction into four circular moulds. Next, she added strawberries, blueberries and cilantro leaves in the middle, coupled with some more of the candy syrup.





Once set, the woman unmoulded the oval pancakes and allowed them to dry at room temperature for a week until "their surfaces turned crunchy like glass". After that, she stacked the jelly-like pancakes one on top of the other and covered each layer with honey. And voila! Glassy pancakes are ready to be enjoyed. She called them identical to Japanese crystal candies and cutting into these felt similar to the viral AI video of cutting glass pancakes.

The internet had a field day reacting to the post.





'We can lose to anyone except AI. YES. Exactly," read a comment "Real art will eat up AI every time," pointed out another.





"Or what about making the original jelly pancakes and coating them in a hard candy syrup like with tanghulu?" suggested a foodie. "You're so talented," lauded one person.





"Yum" commented a foodie, impressed by the sweet delight.

So far, the video has received over 6 million views. What are your thoughts on this?