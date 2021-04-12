There are two types of people in the world: tea lovers and coffee lovers. And all of you in the coffee gang, now have a super glamorous member on your side. Shanaya Kapoor, who is actor Sonam Kapoor's cousin, is a die-hard fan of the beverage and she recently announced it to the world. In a video posted on Instagram, Shanaya, who will start working on her debut film soon, is seen sipping the drink on different days. The aspiring actress wrote, "A day without coffee is like...I'm kidding, I have no idea."

(Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor Goes Public On Instagram And Her Story Made Us Hungry)



The 21-year-old often shares pictures of her meals with us. Recently, Shanaya put up a snap of her charcuterie and cheese board with the caption "date night". Loaded with sausages, chicken, pork, ham slices, and some black olives and lettuce, it looked like the perfect snack for Shanaya's downtime.



The 21-year-old often shares pictures of her meals with us. Recently, Shanaya put up a snap of her charcuterie and cheese board with the caption "date night". Loaded with sausages, chicken, pork, ham slices, and some black olives and lettuce, it looked like the perfect snack for Shanaya's downtime.



(Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor's 'Date Night' Featured Beautiful Cheeseboards, Charcuterie And More!)



In an Instagram Reels, Shanaya showed us that her Sunday mornings begin with the perfect glass of iced coffee and some healthy avocado toast. For a midday snack, she chose some yummy popcorn.







But Shanaya also does enjoy her cheat meals. Take a look at this picture of her munching on some pizza. A super-fit Shanaya captioned the snap, "When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie that's amorè."







Here's another one of her enjoying some Cheetos. "Where can I get more Cheetos?" she wrote in the caption.







Shanaya is all set to start shooting for her first Bollywood film in July. She has been signed on by Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency.



