Shanaya Kapoor, who recently made her Instagram account public, has become a sensation on the photo-sharing app already. Shanaya, who was last seen in the Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' along with her mother Maheep Kapoor and father Sanjay Kapoor, currently has 423K followers on Instagram. On the show, her father also announced that she has plans to feature in Bollywood movies soon. Until then, her fans are happy to follow the 21-year-old on Instagram. On Thursday night, Shanaya reshared a story posted by her friend Vedika Karnani. Vedika gave us a glimpse of the beautiful charcuterie and cheese board from their gathering and captioned it "Date Night".

(Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Daughter Samaira's 16th Birthday Was A Feast Full Of Cakes!)

Charcuterie boards have grown immensely popular in recent times, especially for picnics and house-parties. 'Charcuterie' is a French word and refers to the art of preparing and presenting cured meats, cold cuts and meat products. In Shanaya's story, we spotted some sausages, lean chicken, pork and ham slices with a few black olives and lettuce.

Shanaya Kapoor's charcuterie board looked magnificent.

Shanaya Kapoor indulged her heart out with her friend.

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma Cuts An Adorable Cake As Daughter Vamika Turns 2 Months Old (See Pic)

There was also a delicious cheese board right next to the meats. With a selection of yummy cheeses and crackers, the board was #goals.

Shanaya Kapoor recently posted a reel to give us a sneak-peak into her typical Sunday morning. Avocado toast, detox water and cold coffee are some of her morning essentials. While Shanaya likes to eat clean whenever she can, but when it is time to indulge, especially with her friends, she does not believe in cutting corners.