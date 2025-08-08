Tisca Chopra, a true-blue culinary enthusiast, slipped into the shoes of a food guide for a day. The reason? She wanted to show her "dilliwaali" friend, Asha Chhikara, the vibrant gastronomical landscape of Mumbai, along with a few iconic sightseeing spots. Her epicurean food stop was at Cafe Mondegar, one of the oldest and most iconic eateries in Colaba Causeway, near the Gateway of India. Established in 1932, this vibrant pub is known for its quirky Mario Miranda (the late Indian cartoonist) murals and lively jukebox vibes, where foodies from all walks of life—artists, writers, students, tourists, and locals—assemble under one roof to share ideas, enjoy a meal, and simply soak in the Mumbaiker ambience.





Tisca Chopra shared a carousel of pictures from her food day out on Instagram. The opening frame captures the actress scanning the menu and enjoying a cup of beverage served in a doodled cup. The background features funky illustrations and artwork depicting the daily life of Mumbaikers. In a separate snap, Tisca Chopra offered fans a glimpse into her delicious breakfast spread. Arranged beautifully on a table was a plate of fluffy and spicy masala omelet, garnished with veggies and herbs, coupled with two crispy aloo tikkis. We also spotted some freshly baked pavs (buns) on a separate plate. We're drooling!

The side note read, "Took my dilliwaali friend Asha Chhikara on a Mumbai sightseeing spree, and of course, Cafe Mondegar or Mondy's had to be on the list. Set up in 1932 and still run by the Yazdegardi family, this retro gem has not lost its charm in the least. The OG jukebox is still spinning, and iconic Mario Miranda murals still watch over the chaos—sketched by the master, brought to life by his J.J. Art students."

Watch Tisca Chopra's post below:

Cafe Mondegar, locally called Mondy's, provides a diverse menu featuring Goan, continental, and traditional flavors. Some popular breakfast items include Roast Beef, Fluffy Omelette, King Prawns, and Cold Coffee (note that Draft Beer might not be a typical breakfast item). We can't wait for Tisca Chopra's next foodie escapade!