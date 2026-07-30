

A video from China is going viral on X for showing a smart way to deal with food waste in school canteens. Instead of scraping leftover food into a dustbin, students empty whatever is left on their plates into a special machine. The idea is simple. Don't waste food that can still be put to good use.





The video was shared by X user Massimo and shows how the machine converts food scraps into useful products like biodiesel and compost instead of letting them end up as waste.

According to the video, the process starts as students finish their meals. Leftover rice, vegetables, meat and other food scraps are emptied directly into the machine. The machine first crushes the food into a thick slurry. This makes it easier to separate different components.





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The next step is one of the most important. The machine separates the oil from the water. The recovered oil is then collected and reused to produce biodiesel.





The remaining food waste is also put to use. It is fermented with bacteria, which slowly breaks down the organic matter. Over time, this turns the leftovers into compost that can be used to enrich soil instead of being dumped as waste.

What Is Biodiesel And Why Does It Matter?

Biodiesel is a type of biofuel made from natural oils and fats instead of crude oil. Unlike conventional diesel, it is produced from renewable sources, making it an alternative fuel.





In the case of these school canteens, the oil recovered from leftover food is not discarded. Instead, it becomes a raw material for making biodiesel. This means something that would normally be treated as waste is turned into a useful source of energy.





One of the biggest advantages of biodiesel is that it gives waste a second life. Instead of relying only on fresh resources, used cooking oil and recovered food oils can be recycled into fuel.





It also helps reduce the amount of food waste that ends up in landfills. At the same time, it supports a circular system where waste is recovered, processed and reused instead of simply being thrown away.





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The rest of the food waste is equally valuable. After bacterial fermentation, it becomes compost that can be used to improve soil, ensuring that almost every part of the leftover food serves a purpose.





The viral video has caught the attention of people around the world because of how simple the process is. Students only need to scrape their leftovers into the machine after finishing their meals. From there, the system does the rest by separating oil for biodiesel production and converting the remaining organic waste into compost.