Indian-inspired flavours are taking centre stage at KFC outlets across the UK and Ireland. The fast-food chain has unveiled a limited-edition street food menu that swaps its traditional burger buns for soft naan bread while introducing tandoori-flavoured sides and sauces. Available from July 20 to August 23, the new range draws on flavours familiar to fans of South Asian cuisine, offering customers a different take on KFC's signature chicken.





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KFC Is Swapping Burger Buns For Naan

The biggest talking point on the menu is the Crispy Naan Range, which replaces traditional burger buns with folded naan bread. Customers can choose from two options. The Tandoori Zinger Crispy Naan features KFC's spicy Zinger chicken fillet with tandoori sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. There's also the Creamy Original Crispy Naan, made with the chain's Original Recipe chicken and a new yoghurt and shallot sauce. Both are priced from £5.99 (Rs 762).

Tandoori-Style Sides Join The Menu

The range also includes Tandoori Loaded Fries, topped with Popcorn Chicken, sauces and crispy onions, priced at £3.99 (Rs 508). Those ordering for a group can opt for the Tandoori Dipping Feast, a sharing meal priced at £26.99 (Rs 3,433).





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New Matcha Drinks Have Also Arrived

Alongside the food offerings, KFC has expanded its drinks menu with two matcha-based beverages. The Iced Vanilla Matcha is priced at £3.99 (Rs 508), while the Iced Strawberry Shortcake Matcha, made with vanilla syrup, strawberry puree and shortcake crumbs, costs £4.49 (Rs 571). Unlike the Crispy Naan range, both drinks are being added to the menu permanently.