Morning tea hits different. And, Pankaj Tripathi agrees with us. But do you know that the Stree 2 actor likes to prepare the beverage all by himself? In a throwback interview with Prajakta Koli for a show, Mostly Sane, on an OTT platform last year, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that his version of masala chai aka spiced tea is “special”. The secret ingredient that goes into the making of his masala chai is bay leaf. Yes, you read that right. Pankaj Tripathi said, “Humari chai, khaas chai hai. Masala chai bolke hotel o ko kya milta hai mujhe nahi malum. Toh mai apni masala chai jaisa banata hu waisa banaunga. [My tea is special. I don't know what hotels mean by masala tea. So that is why I will make masala tea just the way I do].”

Expressing her astonishment at adding bay leaves to tea, Prajakta Koli said, “Tej patta bhi daalte hai? Maine pehli kabhi tej patte wali chai nagi pi hai. (You add bay leaves too? I have never tried bay leaf-induced tea before).” To this, Pankaj Tripathi confirmed that it tastes really good. But that's not all. The actor prefers his special masala tea with a plate of poha. “Mujhe poha pasand hai (I like poha),” confessed the foodie. We can only imagine how satisfying the scrumptious breakfast combo must feel.

Previously, Pankaj Tripathi made a surprising revelation — he survived a whole year by having khichdi. The actor was also generous enough to share the recipe with fans at the show Menu Please. Pankaj Tripathi first added a dollop of ghee to the pressure cooker before tossing bay leaves, grated ginger and sliced chillies into it. Next, moong dal aka lentils was poured for the base. For a personal flair, he sprinkled garam masalas prepared by none other than his wife. After adding salt, he covered the pressure cooker lid and let the khichdi cook. The final preparation had us drooling. Click here to know more.





Pankaj Tripathi is a food connoisseur and we are looking forward to more of his unconventional cooking tips.