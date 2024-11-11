Weekends are meant for unwinding and relaxation, savouring the comfort of home-cooked meals. New mom Masaba Gupta understands this sentiment all too well. On Sunday, the designer shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, offering a glimpse of her scrumptious breakfast. A health-conscious eater, Masaba crafted her own bowl, presumably with leftovers from the previous night. She enjoyed a bowl of what seemed to be Thai curry served with rice and beans, topped with crushed peanuts and caramelised onions. The foodie in us couldn't help but take notes to recreate the dish right away. Masaba kept it simple and captioned her post, "Home on a Sunday." Take a look:

Masaba Gupta turned 35 on November 2, 2024. Celebrating with cake is a ritual, and Masaba indulged her sweet cravings on the special day. She had not one, but two delectable cakes. One featured a spongy base with creamy layers, topped with juicy strawberries, while the other appeared to be a chocolate mousse cake. Posting a snap of the two half-eaten slices on her Instagram Stories, Masaba gave a shout-out to her friend and chef, Pooja Dhingra, for preparing the mouth-watering cakes. Full story here.

Earlier, Masaba treated her fans to another lip-smacking morning meal. In the photo, we could see two half-fried eggs and some potato wedges. The meal looked absolutely delicious, and we wished we could have taken a bite as well. Confessing her love for potatoes, Masaba wrote, "Aloo is life." Click here to know more.





What do you think she'll indulge in next? Share your thoughts in the comments below!