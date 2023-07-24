When life gives you lemons, save them for tequila shots! Though this drill is familiar to many college students, if you haven't sipped this agave-based spirit since you were younger, let us tell you the course has been refreshed. Tequila is one of the oldest spirits made from blue agave. Mexico's pride and margarita cocktail's main ingredient, it is produced in certain areas appointed by the Mexican government. But, not all tequila versions are alike. Quality tequila is an unprocessed natural spirit that comes with a depth of flavour. Just like with fine wines, the top producers of tequila focus on terroir. Tequila's flavour depends on three factors: growing conditions, altitude as well as the sunlight.

Certain individual studies have termed tequila as “healthy alcohol.” This Mexican alcoholic drink in comparison to whiskey and vodka is a healthier option because it has less sugar and calories. Tequila is often linked to weight loss due to the presence of a particular type of sugar called agavins, which promotes weight loss. Agavins are non-digestible sweeteners hence, they do not raise blood sugar levels, unlike other alcohol sugars. Due to the high levels of insulin presence, tequila leads to the growth of good bacteria in the digestive system, improving overall digestion. Many also believe that this alcohol promotes bone health and is also good for sleep. However, one shouldn't forget that the drink has got a bad reputation when it comes to hangover-causing liquor. Click here to know more about the benefits and side effects of consuming tequila.

Tequila is being celebrated and the reasons are many. Photo: iStock

On World Tequila Day, we present you a line-up of cocktails that you can stir up at home. Move over, Margarita because the tequila game just got better and a whole lot more interesting.

Organic Tequila Recipe

Tequila when mixed with aloe vera, some orange and lemon juice results in a refreshing cocktail. In case it's a bit too strong for you, top it off with ginger ale. Here's the full recipe.

Berry Blast

A perfect tequila-based cocktail for summer! Balance the throat-itching sourness of tequila with the sweetness of raspberry syrup, grape and lime juice. Load it up with crushed ice and voila! Full recipe here.

Tequila Sunrise

Dilute the mix of grenadine or fruit syrup (a perfect blend of sweet and sour), some lime and orange juice with fine tequila. A cohesive cocktail that will leave you asking for more. Get the recipe here.

Babaganoush Margarita

Bored of the regular margarita? Take a look at this innovative experiment using smoked baba ganoush, a cooked eggplant dip. Full recipe here.

Unfinished Business

Stir up a perfectly balanced tequila cocktail with kahlua, sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters and of course some fine tequila. Recipe here.

