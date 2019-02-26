Watch: Padma Lakshmi's Turmeric Margarita Recipe Can Drive Your Flu Blues Away!

Highlights Padma Lakshmi shared a video recipe of turmeric margarita

It combines the healing powers of turmeric and ginger

Tequila is also said to drive cold away

Indian-origin American author, model and television host Padma Lakshmi is wildly popular on social media. The 'Top Chef' host is known for her no-holds-barred views on pertinent contemporary issues, as well as her recipe videos, which she often posts on her Instagram page. The 48-year-old mother of one has authored two cookbooks- Easy Exotic and Tangy, Tart, Hot and Sweet. She has also published a memoir titled, 'Love, Loss and What We Ate'. The diva truly enjoys cooking and is an inspiration for millions of budding chefs and cooking enthusiasts from around the world. Recently, she took the level of chill to new heights by combining ginger and turmeric in a healthy and happy twist to the cocktail Margarita, and we simply loved the recipe!





With the winters still around, flu season is also very much so and Padma Lakshmi's margarita recipe is just perfect for naturally boosting your immunity and driving those flu blues away! The recipe combines the goodness of ginger and turmeric (root and powder) with a generous dosage of vitamin C in the form of lime juice. Talking about her creatively healthy cocktail, Lakshmi said on Instagram, "I know turmeric is all the rage right now, but we Indians have been using it for centuries! Take a break from the Turmeric Milk and try this Turmeric Margarita."

Also Read: 8 Unexpected Ways To Use Turmeric





Take a look at Padma Lakshmi's flu-friendly citrus turmeric margarita recipe:

Turmeric is great for boosting immunity as it contains the bio-active compound curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Ginger root also has benefits for those suffering from cold and cough as it soothes sore throat, due to the presence of bio-active compound gingerol, which also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant abilities.





Also Read: 'Chai Tea' Lovers, Padma Lakshmi Has A Message For You!





Both ginger and turmeric are anti-bacterial in nature and hence are widely consumed during flu season. What's more? The vitamin C present in lime juice is also helpful in boosting immunity. Tequila is also said to be soothing for a persistent cold.





You can also go ahead and try this cocktail or mocktail (sans the tequila) to fight your cold and flu in style!







