Tequila is one of the most loved beverages in the world. Made from the blue agave plant, it offers a unique taste that is sweet and earthy. The reason why people love this liquor so much is that it can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. You can sip it as is or mix it into different cocktails, there's no limit when it comes to experimenting with tequila. While excessive tequila consumption can have negative health effects, having it in moderation has been associated with some surprising health benefits. Tequila offers some amazing health benefits that we may not know. From promoting weight loss to improving the quality of sleep, here are some health benefits of tequila you should know about.





Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Tequila You May Not Know:

1. Promotes Weight Loss

If you're someone who is trying to lose weight, a bit of tequila could help. Tequila contains a particular type of sugar called agavins, which promotes weight loss. Agavins are ideal as sweeteners as they are non-digestible and do not raise blood sugar levels, unlike other alcohol sugars.

2. Aids Digestions

Since tequila has high levels of insulin, it induces our digestive system to grow good bacteria and improve overall digestion. Several studies suggest that drinking tequila before a meal can boost your metabolism, and an after-dinner shot can help with digestion.

3. Good For Bone Health

Did you know tequila could also be good for your bones? A substance found in tequila called agave tequilana, may improve our body's absorption of calcium and magnesium, minerals that are essential for bone health. It may also prevent the development of brittle bones.





4. It's Probiotic

Tequila is a great source of probiotics due to the presence of agavins. Probiotics are the good bacteria in our gut that help our bodies maintain a healthy balance. The fructans in tequila are known to help these good bacteria flourish and boost our immune system.

5. Promotes Better Sleep

Moderate consumption of tequila has also been linked with promoting better quality sleep. Having tequila in small amounts may help calm the nerves and relax the body. It is helpful for insomniacs or others who struggle to fall asleep. However, make sure not to be dependent on it.











So, the next time you plan to drink, opt for tequila without thinking twice! However, it's important to have it in moderation and within recommended guidelines to enjoy its health benefits. Excessive tequila consumption can severely impact your blood sugar and cause damage to your arteries. You may also end up with dry and ageing skin.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.