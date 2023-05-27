Do you know what is the best way to make the most of the summer season? It's simple. Enjoy as many mangoes as you want. Mangoes have earned the title of the 'King of Fruits' due to their deliciousness and ability to please everyone. The pulpy fruit is absolutely juicy and goes great in everything, from milkshakes and lassi to ice creams, salads, and sweets. India has been blessed with a variety of mangoes. Each variety is lip-smacking but has a slightly distinct taste, texture, and appearance. Recently, the German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, explored a few of the many mango varieties and shared a video of his experience on Twitter.





In the video, speaking from his residence in Delhi, the ambassador says, “We are in the midst of the summer heat in Delhi. But what is very nice about this time of the year is that the mango season is in full bloom”.

Following this, different varieties of mangoes are brought for the ambassador to taste. He first picks the Kesar mango and eats a chunk of it. “Very fresh. It is a little lemony. It is sweet but a little lemony,” the envoy is heard saying.





Mr Ackermann then goes for the Malgoa mango from South India and finds it “completely different”. He adds that the Malgoa mango is “much smoother, much softer” than the Kesar mango, which is grown in Gujarat.





“Yeh aam hai bahut khaas. Mango season is on,” the caption read.





The ambassador further wrote, “Since I first set foot in India, I have been fascinated by the crazy variety in look, feel & taste! Had a first tasting with my colleagues from the residence, and tried Sindoori, Kesar & Malgoa mangoes”. He added, “A long way to go”.

Many users reacted to the video and some offered suggestions to the German envoy.





“Sir do taste Alphonso please....king of mangoes,” a person said.

Another wrote, “Dasheri and Langra must be added Sir. must try.

Sir, please try Banarasi Langda Mango and Malihabadi,” a comment read.

So, which variety of mango is your favourite?

