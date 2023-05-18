There are some iconic dishes of every state and city that are a must-have when visiting them. Delhi, for instance, is known for its chhole bhature. Kolkata, meanwhile, has heavenly puchkas and also the famous jhal muri. When it comes to Mumbai, the first dish that pops to mind is the classic vada pav. However, there are a lot of other classic dishes from the city that people swear by. Recently, the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti went to try some amazing Bun Maska and Chai at an Irani café in Mumbai. He shared the pictures from his visit on Twitter. Take a look:

Also Read: Vada Pav, Bun Maska, Jini Dosa And More: 5 Mumbai-Style Recipes You Must-Try

"Stopped by the legendary Kyani & Co. to try their delicious bun maska and chai, a specialty of Mumbai's Irani cafes. I have to say, I'm a fan," read the official tweet by Eric Garcetti's official handle @USAmbIndia. For the unversed, Bun Maska is a kind of buttery soft fruit bun that is a popular tea-time snack. Mumbai-kars often savour this delight at the iconic Irani cafes in the city. Meanwhile, Garcetti further asked Mumbai residents for recommendations on what to eat in their city on his next visit. Further, the US Ambassador also got to try some delicious Alphonso mangoes. "What's summer time in India without mangoes," he wrote in his tweet. Take a look:

Also Read: 7 Restaurants To Spot Your Favourite Bollywood Celebrities In Mumbai

This is not the first time the US Ambassador has feasted on Maharashtrian food. Previously, he had also visited Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi to savour vada pav, sabudana khichdi and aamras. Marathi users loved that he tried the traditional delights from the state. Click here to read more about this story.