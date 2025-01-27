There's a chic new cocktail bar in Khar West and it promises to delight lovers of literary and other arts. Hitchens - Cocktails and Ideas opened its doors in November 2024. It is founded by Rakesh Singh, a film producer, and Aparna Sud, an acclaimed production designer. The establishment is also supported by a collective of acclaimed creative entrepreneurs from literature, theatre, film, and art. The team tells us that they've tried to create a space that can promote intellectual curiosity and stimulating conversations while one feasts on delicious food and drink. Although it has been named after the iconic writer Christopher Hitchens, he's not been the only source of inspiration.

The walls of the first floor are adorned with quotes from Hitchens and other literary legends - designed to make patrons feel (metaphorically) 'surrounded' by great minds. This upper level is dedicated to live performances. There are plans to host various types of events that aim to foster community and spark dialogue, ranging from spoken word sessions to Urdu blues. Hitchens' kitchen is helmed by Chef Gracian de Souza and supported by Chef Harsh Parikh. The food menu features modern European flavours with unique Asian influences. Chef Anurita Ghosh is in charge of the dessert section.

Hitchens' remarkable bar program is the brainchild of mixologist Pawan Singh Rawat, whose celebrated career includes stints at award-winning bars in India and Shanghai. "The bar menu at Hitchens is a blend of powerful flavour combinations and unexpected ingredients. It is designed to surprise and challenge the palate," Pawan says. The cocktail names are witty references to works by the bar's eponym or particular intellectual/literary concepts.

Signature drinks include the Foxhole Atheist (Gin, Pineapple, Kaffir, Watermelon, Citrus), 7 p.m. Feminist (Rum, Sugarcane, Jaggery, Absinthe, Sherry, Citrus) and The Editor's Choice (Whisky, Umeshu, Sherry, Absinthe, Bitters). Each drink is thoughtfully designed to tell its own story, creating a unique and memorable experience for patrons. There's also an array of creatively concocted zero-proof options. Highlights include A Hitch in Time (Beetroot, Apple, Shisho, Honey Shrub) and A Long Short (Papaya, Turmeric, Honey, Citrus, Seltzer).

The food menu leans towards modern European fare, but the Asian touches to it expand the possibilities. "I like looking at old-school fare through a modern lens, and I don't mean any of that molecular stuff. I'm more interested in elevating known classics with surprising and novel textures and flavours," says Chef Gracian. Some of the must-try dishes include the juicy Jackfruit tostadas, the creamy Sweet potato gratin, the fiery Sambal tofu, the lip-smacking Market fish escabeche and the comforting Kerala mutton fry. Among the House specials, 'Much Room of One's Own' featuring mushrooms cooked in three ways stood out to us. End your meal with indulgent mini Eclairs, a satisfying apple crumble or a shared plate of petit fours.

The ambience is characterised by subtle aesthetic details that reveal themselves in stages and you discover a space that brims with creativity. Open the menu and you may be charmed by not only the names of dishes/ drinks but also with the bar bites being called "Foreshadowing" and the mains being titled "The Plot Thickens." Look around and you can appreciate the captivating centrepiece of Hitchens (and the depictions of other authors) brought to life by artists Atharv Ghatulkar and Nagnath Mankeshwar. Greet the staff and you'll see uniforms created by Bollywood costume designer Priyanjali Lahiriy. Even the bill folders include a whimsical touch.

Hitchens is envisioned as an establishment that celebrates the joy of connection, the thrill of intellectual discovery, and the art of indulgence. It offers a stimulating blend of sophistication and accessibility. The team explains, "Christopher Hitchens believed that great ideas could not be born without the right setting. Here at Hitchens, we hope to give you the right setting. What you do with it - the man himself would agree - is up to you."





Where: Hitchens, 494-486, 17th Road, Khar West, Mumbai.

