A new celebrity-owned restaurant has opened in Mumbai, adding to a growing list of upscale establishments helmed by stars in the city that never sleeps. Solaire, located at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences in Santacruz, marks actor Sanjay Dutt's first venture into hospitality. He has joined hands with co-founders Ishaan Varma and Amit Lakhyani to open a restaurant designed to balance refined culinary offerings with high-energy nightlife. "With Solaire, I'm stepping into an exciting new chapter...Food has always been more than just a passion for me; it's a collection of experiences, memories, and emotions. I wanted to create a space that feels global yet deeply personal," explained Sanjay Dutt. Culinary direction comes from Chef Maher, whose Levantine roots and experiences in European kitchens shape the menu. Abhishek Chabria and F&B consultant Nelson Nair round out the leadership. Together, the team positions Solaire as the first step in a larger portfolio of concepts.

Solaire Mumbai Ambience & Decor

Photo Credit: Solaire

Designed by a boutique studio, Solaire's interiors embrace the elemental qualities of fire, warmth, and flow. The restaurant is split across two levels. The upper section includes a PDR and limited seating, which overlooks the downstairs space. Here, the Moroccan mosaic-inspired cocktail bar sets the tone for after-hours indulgence. Plush furniture and curated artworks bring both comfort and character.

Photo Credit: Solaire

A 'candle-lit' wall spanning both levels provides an impressive backdrop for meals and mingling. The adaptive lighting system shifts the restaurant's mood from sunlit warmth to evening drama. Details extend to scent and sound, with signature citrus blossom and smoked oud aromas and finely tuned acoustics ensuring each visit feels immersive.

Solaire Mumbai Drinks Menu

Photo Credit: Solaire

Solaire's bar program mirrors the restaurant's culinary ethos in terms of global inspirations. Hero cocktails include the visually striking Solaire Star (a refreshing yet potent mix of lemongrass vodka, dry gin and blue pea tea) and the dual-toned Rousseau Royale (a bubbly gin-wine combination enhanced with elderflower and supasawa). More adventurous palates may gravitate toward the tangy Aachari Berry (a gin-based nod to India's pickling traditions) or the smoky Black Panther Party (made with Activated Charcoal white rum; notes of berry, ginger, honey and lemon).

Solaire Mumbai Food Menu

Photo Credit: Solaire

The food menu at Solaire mainly comprises refined comfort food with Mediterranean, Pan-Asian and Indian flavours. Most of the offerings can be shared easily, making it ideal for bigger groups. From the "Mini Morsels" section, the Chicken Yakitori was a delight. The chicken and leek skewers were a good mix of juicy, smoky and sweet. We skipped the soups and salads in favour of trying more tasting plates - but their variety was nevertheless notable. Another chicken appetiser we recommend is the Kerala Fried Chicken, which was served with a creamy peanut sauce. The bite-sized treats were crisp and satisfying - perfect for popping into your mouth in between cocktail sips. Among the non-veg starters, the Lamb Kebab was also delicious and worth bingeing on. The succulent skewers were served with a piquant chimichurri sauce and tahini, which complemented their aroma.

Photo Credit: Solaire

Solaire's food menu features dim sum and flatbreads, which are undoubtedly popular pairings with drinks. We enjoyed the Truffle Dim Sum, consisting of mushroom-stuffed dumplings on a bed of creamy porcini sauce. The Falafel Flatbread was well-balanced and offered a fun twist on the usual types of vegetarian bread-based appetisers. Even before we dipped into the main course, the range of bar bites was impressive. This thoughtful curation was reflected in the larger plates too, with different options to match your cravings for something familiar or experimental. If you're seeking something satiating enough for a main yet indulgent like a snack, choose the Chicken Katsu Loaded Fries. Its levels of warmth, crunch and soothing flavour won us over immediately.

Photo Credit: Solaire

For those wanting a subtle and sophisticated delicacy, the chicken-stuffed Cannelloni will not disappoint. Those needing to end their night with a classic combo can take comfort in Veggies in Black Bean Sauce with Blue Pea Rice. There's also a separate section on the menu dedicated to seafood mains. End your meal with a loaded dessert like the Salted Caramel Lotus Cake or cool down with a signature scoop like the Nolen Gur ice cream.

Final Thoughts On Solaire

Photo Credit: Solaire

Most of Solaire's dishes and drinks match the mood of its vibrant, high-energy space. Its location inside a grand hotel in this part of the city means you may not casually walk in here. Yet this seclusion also has a charm of its own - it can facilitate relaxation away from the bustle of the usual Mumbai hotspots. Make your plans to visit soon.

Solaire Restaurant Address: Grand Hyatt, Kalina, Mumbai - 400055

Price for two (approx): Rs 2500-3000, excluding drinks