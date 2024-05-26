In recent years, different Asian cuisines have captured the public imagination and enticed Indians to discover their varied flavours, ingredients and techniques. Thai cuisine has undoubtedly been one that sparks fascination and engenders loyalty among food enthusiasts. But before social media trends or the popularity of all things 'Asian' that we associate with the 21st century, there was Thai Pavilion. This restaurant opened at the President in Cuffe Parade in 1993 and has since become a veritable culinary landmark in the city. The legendary Chef Ananda Solomon was the force behind this establishment. Thai Pavilion is now helmed by Chef Uddipan Chakravarthy, who strives hard to carry forward the legacy of a trailblazing restaurant beloved by many Mumbaikars.

Photo Credit: Thai Pavilion

We recently visited "Thai Pav" for a special anniversary celebration and got the chance to experience its delights firsthand. The decor, with its wood carvings, Thai motifs and deep reds, blends modern design with regal touches. We were seated in a semi-private dining space, but guests could also choose to watch the action at the live counter or relax at the family-style round tables.

Spicy Salmon, Avocado & Mango Tartar. Photo Credit: Thai Pavilion

Our meal began with a Thai classic: an aromatic bowl of Tom Yum we wholeheartedly relished despite the heat of summer. The dishes that followed quickly ushered in contrast, in terms of coolness and crunch. The Spicy Salmon, Avocado & Mango Tartar marked the debut of the king of fruits during the meal. What we especially loved was the refreshing combination of the Pomelo With Roasted Coconut & Cashew Salad.

Pomelo With Roasted Coconut & Cashew Salad. Photo Credit: Thai Pavilion

The soups and salads set the stage for a flavourful feast to come. And Thai Pavilion delivered on this (unsaid) promise with signature flair and finesse. We savoured lip-smacking appetisers that highlighted an array of beautiful ingredients. Among the vegetarian options, we highly recommend the Sweet & Sour Water Chestnut. Another classic you cannot go wrong with here is the Crispy Lotus Root with Chili Garlic.

Squids Tossed In Chili Paste. Photo Credit: Thai Pavilion

Non-vegetarians, you'll be glad to know that the restaurant has some truly delectable options for chicken, meat and various types of seafood. We liked the Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Thai Fish Cake, but it was the Squids Tossed In Chili Paste especially stood out to us.





The line-up continued to impress as we moved to the main course. The Coriander Chicken has all the makings of a crowd-pleaser with familiar robust flavours and succulent pieces of chicken. Also don't miss the signature Pla Nueng Manao (Steamed John Dory In Lemon Garlic Sauce) and the Crispy Lamb In Pepper Basil. When in doubt, you know you can always rely on Thai Green Curry, especially since classics form the backbone of the gastronomic mission at this restaurant. Among the vegetarian delicacies, we enjoyed the Thai Red Curry With Tofu & Mushroom and the Vegetable Pad Thai. For a veggie texture treat, opt for the Lotus Stem, Squash & Asparagus In Garlic Coriander Sauce.

The Khaosan cocktail. Photo Credit: Thai Pavilion

Thai Pavilion has revamped its bar menu to include exciting new cocktails that promise to elevate your dining experience. One of our favourites was the Mira'c, a milk-washed cocktail with Campari, Cabo and rose. The name is derived from the word for mirage, which is translated into a deft interplay of sweetness and bitterness in the glass. We appreciated the aesthetic touch of imprinting the ice cube with a rose design. We also enjoyed the Khaosan, a bubbly concoction of galangal-infused gin, passionfruit, lemon and ginger ale. A touch of caramel syrup lent a wonderful depth, while the togarashi on the glass added a hint of heat.





We ended our Thai feast with a trio of subtly sweet desserts. The Tub Tim Grob (diced water chestnut with coconut milk) delighted with its textures, while the Soft-Centered Cheese Cake radiated sweet comfort. Of course, we couldn't leave without digging into some Mango Sticky Rice in this season.

Soft-Centered Cheese Cake. Photo Credit: Thai Pavilion

Our meal made us understand why Thai Pavilion continues to be a go-to destination for seekers of exquisite Thai food, complemented by stellar service and an inviting ambience. It honours its three-decade legacy proudly, delivering a memorable experience for all patrons - loyal and new.





Where: Thai Pavilion, President, Mumbai - IHCL SeleQtions 90, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

Photo Credit: Thai Pavilion