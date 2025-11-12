If there's one word that comes to mind when I think about my first meal at Tresind Mumbai, it's simply: "wonder." The plates were filled with gorgeous colours, intricate designs, surprising textures and delicious flavours... all of which came together to render me awe-struck. Recently, I had the chance to experience a similar sensation again, derived from the restaurant's new menu. But the sensation was also elevated, as I noted what has been deftly modified in terms of curation and presentation this time. And beyond wonder, I felt a renewed appreciation for the level of skill it takes to present 14 spectacular courses in quick succession, while managing to charm the diner with every bite. Before I reveal the dishes that delighted the most, here's what you should know:

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Tresind Mumbai recently reopened in its original location in BKC after a brief pause. The team is still helmed by Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed. The tasting menus and the space have undergone changes. In terms of ambience, the restaurant's elegant modernist interiors have been revamped to mirror its refined culinary philosophy more closely. As for the food, the menus continue featuring pan-Indian delicacies reimagined through the use of global techniques. You might recall that Tresind Studio Dubai, under the leadership of Chef Himanshu Saini, won a third Michelin star just a few months back. In the context of that world-class accolade, it's only natural that the Mumbai outpost ensures it offers a consistently elevated and innovative dining experience that does justice to its name.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

I opted for the vegetarian Degustation menu while my dining companion tried the non-vegetarian one. We were both treated to beautifully orchestrated meals. The overall presentation was enhanced by distinct floral touches on and around the dishes. They not only calmed the senses but also reflected Indian traditions in a subtle way. A few courses have been retained from the previous iteration of the menu, and some elements have been carefully tweaked. We were happy to see that the iconic dal vada waffle with duck ghee roast is still available, as is the astonishing khandvi ice cream and the smoothly aromatic aloo zeera espuma. Of course, Tresind's famous "Khichdi of India" has not been removed either, so rest assured that you can still savour that bit of theatre.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Among the new entries, several wowed us at first glance and, then, on the first bite. The third appetiser was a pappadum tart filled with vegetable daleem (or chicken bharta for the non-vegetarians). It was constructed ingeniously and managed to stay intact till the last morsel. But the most memorable course for us was the tomato chaat with a strawberry shoyu. We were blown away by the delicate balance of sweetness and tanginess, and by the idea of a berry-flavoured shoyu! What fun! The plates that followed also included unconventional creations such as rajma nihari, parmesan yakhni, roasted barley ice cream and more. We loved that the concepts were playful, yet grounded in robust flavours.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

It's not surprising that Tresind Mumbai serves an impressive menu. But what fascinated us was the quieter ways in which it won us over - the garnish on a vegetable, the shape of a crisp, the combination of aromas... they don't demand you pay attention. But if you do, you won't easily forget the brilliance they underscore.