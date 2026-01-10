Popcorn rarely gets credit for ambition, but Chirag Gupta, Co-Founder of 4700BC, saw possibility where most saw background noise. What began as a simple question at home turned into a brand that rewired how India snacks, gifts, and indulges. In this conversation, Gupta talks about building premium from the familiar, breaking popcorn out of cinema halls, and creating flavours that make people pause mid-bite. From bold packaging to mass-premium positioning, and from Diwali hampers to global shelves, he breaks down how 4700BC turned an everyday snack into a lifestyle statement, without losing its sense of fun or its Indian soul.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@chiggi.chirag

1. Everyone has a “why” moment. What was yours? What made you look at something as everyday as popcorn and think, “This could be a brand”?

Popcorn has always fascinated me; it's humble, nostalgic, and universal, yet completely underimagined in India when we started. Our "why" moment wasn't a flash of genius, but deeply personal. It sparked when my wife asked me if we could get the kind of gourmet popcorn we used to enjoy in the US. I immediately realised what India was missing: a premium, ready-to-eat snack brand built on global standards of flavour and quality. The true insight was the gap between the product's simple familiarity and its immense potential to be an elevated at-home indulgence and a thoughtful gift. That simple question ignited our mission to build a brand that transforms the familiar into the extraordinary.

2. Popcorn was once synonymous with cinema. How did you change that perception and make it something people want to snack on at home, at work, and even give as a gift?

We pioneered gourmet popcorn in India by deliberately breaking the "popcorn = movie" mindset. We shifted the narrative from "theatre food" to "gourmet delicacy" through three things: sophisticated flavours (like Himalayan Salt Caramel) that feel indulgent and smart; premium packaging (our signature tins and hampers) that made it versatile for Netflix nights, office desks, or Diwali; and strategic availability in high-end retail and quick commerce. Partnerships with major players like PVR, airlines, and Netflix co-brands sealed the deal. We turned it into an all-occasion premium snack you can crave anytime and gift proudly.

3. “4700BC” is unusual, clever, and instantly memorable. What was the story or insight behind that name?

It's a nod to popcorn's ancient origins: the oldest evidence was found in Peru's caves, dating back to 4700 BC. Popcorn is one of the world's most enduring and original snacks. This insight connected us to its timeless, natural roots, carrying a story of history and time travel that lends authentic gravitas while feeling playful, factual, and just the right amount of mysterious. We honor that heritage to signal bold innovation, making the name not just memorable, but a conversation starter that elevates the everyday and positions us as a brand built on history, yet obsessed with the future.

4. Your flavour innovation is wild - from Himalayan Salt Caramel to Nutty Tuxedo. How do you decide which flavours make it to the shelves? Is there a ‘4700BC taste test' philosophy behind them?

Our philosophy is simple: "Disrupt the ordinary." We approach flavour with an intense focus, the way some people obsess over their exes. Our innovation is systematic, starting with a deep dive into global gourmet trends. We then infuse elements that truly resonate with the Indian palate, subtle spices in our caramelised twists. The ultimate '4700 BC taste test' begins with: "Would this make someone stop and say, 'Wait, this is popcorn?'" We use premium, non-GMO ingredients and run rigorous in-house R&D. We aim for taste and memorability, ensuring the final flavour is not just novel, but deeply satisfying.

5. Snacking is often seen as a guilty pleasure. How do you design your products to cater to both indulgence and health-conscious consumers?

Our edge is providing clean indulgence; we understand that while there's a strong trend toward health, consumers fundamentally seek comfort and indulgence. Our focus is on superior ingredients and cleaner recipes, giving you the best of both. We use real ingredients, avoid palm oil and trans fats, and ensure our products are preservative-free. This commitment means you can indulge without regret. We're not making health claims; we are delivering honest, good taste for those who want their comfort food to be made better.

6. 4700BC has always positioned itself as a premium brand, but it still feels approachable. How do you maintain that balance between aspiration and accessibility?

Premium quality at everyday prices: for me, premium is about good taste, not intimidation, wanting 4700BC to feel aspirational but never alienating. Bold tins for gifting, affordable pouches/microwave bags on e-com, quick commerce, and retail, lowering the barrier with diverse pack sizes, a friendly, inclusive tone, warm yet elevated design, intelligent yet human humour, and genuine value. The "aspiration" shines through superior ingredients; accessibility via widespread channels (10+ countries, airlines, railways) plus festive combos make luxury welcoming. We take snacking seriously, but not ourselves. We make the mass-market snack feel special, ensuring the luxury of great taste is available to everyone.

7. Your packaging has always been bold and design-driven. How important was branding and visual storytelling in shaping 4700BC's identity?

It was critical and non-negotiable. Our sleek, vibrant packaging is the silent salesperson. In a loud, cluttered category, we chose restraint and confidence so the packaging looks exactly like the taste feels: indulgent, modern, and clever. Bold, contemporary design communicates "premium" instantly as our first conversation with the consumer, sparking unboxings, shares, and emotional connections via visual storytelling (ancient roots + modern flair) that builds trust long before they open the pack. It breaks visual clutter, attracts discerning consumers, and turns snacks into memorable gifts, making 4700BC Instagram-famous and shelf-standout.

8. We saw your presence at the NDTV World Summit and other major events. How do you choose where 4700BC shows up - and how do you see such collaborations helping shape the brand's narrative?

We're selective, targeting high-impact venues aligning with premium, discerning, global audiences, not just for visibility, but context, like NDTV World Summit, where decision-makers and high-net-worth folks gather, rubbing shoulders with PM Modi and Rishi Sunak via experiential pop-ups. These collaborations are crucial for image-building and experiential sampling. They position us as a brand that is part of a larger, important conversation. We choose places where people can experience the brand, reinforcing our narrative of being an elevated lifestyle product. Collaborations elevate us as an "elevated experience" a lifestyle accessory beyond mere snacking, helping people experience the brand (not just see it on a shelf) and crafting a narrative of buzz that fosters loyalty.

9. How do you think the Indian snacking palate has evolved in the last decade, and what does it tell you about where the industry is heading?

The palate has moved dramatically. Indian consumers are now incredibly experimental; they are open to global formats but still crave emotional familiarity. They demand a sophistication in flavour and ingredient quality. This signals the rise of mass-premium and functional snacking, where consumers are willing to pay more for profiles that deliver both. Most importantly, a young generation is constantly seeking the new, the next 'HOT' thing, driving us to constantly innovate, fuse, and bring global influences to the Indian table.

10. You've taken a product rooted in global snacking culture and given it an Indian identity. How do you approach scaling internationally while keeping that Indian core intact?

We leverage the universal appeal of our product with gourmet execution and bold branding, which is globally magnetic. Our philosophy travels better than any recipe: making the familiar unexpectedly premium. We retain the "Indian soul" via select flavours and a warmth in our brand sensibility, but we uphold strict international quality and packaging standards. Whether it's through our international e-commerce push or global collaborations, we find that global palates love our premium Indian edge and unique ability to fuse.

11. If you had to name one mistake that taught you the most, and one decision that changed everything, what would they be?

Mistake: Early over-expansion into brick-and-mortar stores before e-commerce matured, plus assuming people would instantly understand premium popcorn, teaching us capital efficiency, the power of a robust omnichannel model, and that education takes time (patience became our real skill). Game-changer: Committing fully to premium gifting packaging and pricing, which instantly elevated brand perception and unlocked massive revenue via festive and corporate channels, plus building our own manufacturing early for control over quality, speed, and creativity, catapulting us from one store to a national icon and proving popcorn's multiplex dominance with PVR in 2015.

12. What's next for 4700BC? Are we going to see popcorn continue as the hero, or is the brand expanding into newer snacking formats?

The goal is to be a House of Snacks, not just a popcorn company. While popcorn remains the hero and core focus, we are actively exploring other formats that share our DNA of taste, craft, and delight. In the next few years, you'll see explosive growth in gifting and D2C channels. The goal is to establish 4700 BC as a dominant, mass-premium Indian snacking brand that continuously redefines what good snacking feels like. We will lead with innovation and more disruption ahead!

13. On a personal note, what's your comfort snack when you're not thinking like a founder?

While I am a huge fan of our popcorn, if I have to name my go-to comfort snack, it has to be chole bhature. It's the ultimate indulgence, rich, comforting, and nostalgic. I could eat it any day, at any time.

14. What does “legacy” look like for you? When people think of 4700BC ten years from now, what do you want them to feel?

A transformer of categories: turning an everyday snack into a gourmet, aspirational Indian powerhouse, that makes people rethink something ordinary, from background crunch to a moment of joy and design. In ten years, I want that rush of delight, quality assurance, national pride, and lasting excitement: 4700BC as the go-to for treating yourself or loved ones, synonymous with innovation, joy, and premium delight. If that feeling endures beyond a decade, that's legacy enough, one revolutionary bite at a time.