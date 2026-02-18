If you want a leisurely meal amid opulence and elegance, Delhi has a new grand place for you. Some restaurants try to impress you with drama; Louve does it quietly. Louve has opened on the leafy and remarkably serene stretch of Humayun Road in Lutyens' Delhi - one of the capital's most historic and prestigious neighbourhoods. The European restaurant feels set apart from the city's usual dining circuits. The area itself carries an old-world charm, lined with diplomatic bungalows, centuries-old trees, and a sense of calm that is rare in Delhi. When I walked into Louve, it almost felt like entering a different version of the city.

The interiors match the tone of the neighbourhood. The double-height ceilings drew my eyes to a massive but sleek chandelier over a central island, dotted with tiny birds and butterflies. Black and white marble flooring, arched windows, and soft-toned walls create a classic European aesthetic. The paintings depicting old-world Europe are truly fascinating. However, the bar area - complete with a shimmering glass-bowl fountain framed by greenery - adds a buzzing vibe to the place, striking the right balance.

For those who enjoy al fresco dining, the gorgeous garden-facing gazebos outside make the space feel even more removed from the bustle. It is one of those places where you instinctively slow down.

Before I get into what I ate, I should talk about the way Louve approaches its food and drinks. The idea is to settle in and enjoy a slow meal. Founded by Shikha Begwani, known for Ophelia and Cosy Box, Louve reflects her belief that luxury lies in intention, not excess. The menu, led by Chef Selim, leans on French and Italian techniques but keeps flavours clean, balanced, and quietly confident. There is no attempt to reinvent classics just for the sake of it - the focus is on clarity and finesse.





The cocktail program, curated by UAE-based mixologist Vasile Dorofeev, is called "Cocktails from Memory." It focuses on emotion and mood rather than flashy garnishes, and many of the drinks look deceptively simple but reveal layers of flavour.





Now, onto the dishes I tried.





I began with the Burrata and Grapes salad - creamy, fresh, and balanced just right. It paired beautifully with my first cocktail, Atara. It is unlike any other tequila cocktail I had... actually seen! It looked like a glass of plain water, but bursts out of font of citrus, mildly spicy flavours with a surprising depth.

The Beetroot and Asparagus salad with citrus vinaigrette was another refreshing plate. It was simple and clean. Metis is another cocktail I tried and loved. A tequila-based drink with a gentle grapefruit sweetness, it was smooth and easy to enjoy. Their cocktail program genuinely feels thoughtful and well-crafted.

A special mention to The John Dory Fillet. This was my favourite dish of the night. The tender fish, with perfectly cooked potatoes, was delicious. And it stood out with an edible fish-shaped topping that added a charming visual touch.

The Gamberetti alla Griglia, featuring grilled oysters in a pool of lobster bisque, was rich and indulgent. The only dish that felt slightly mild was the Citron Baby Chicken. While perfectly cooked, it needed a bit more flavour for my palate. The Pappardelle Duck Ragu, however, was exceptional - creamy but not heavy, tied together beautifully by a deep red wine reduction.

From the mains, the Sous vide Lamb Loin was the standout. The slow-cooked lamb paired with black garlic cauliflower mash was balanced and full of finesse. Dessert ended on a high note with the Belgian Ruby Chocolate. It was warm, comforting, and paired wonderfully with macadamia nuts and vanilla gelato.





Louve is not loud, flashy, or rushed. It is patient, elegant, and takes you back in time. I can safely say that it is a place designed for those who genuinely enjoy taking their time with food.