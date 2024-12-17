If you are into beers, you'd understand that the rise of microbreweries in India has been nothing short of remarkable. Once considered synonymous with cities like Bangalore, the concept of craft beers has spread across the country, offering beer enthusiasts something unique and local to sip on. Delhi, in particular, has seen a growing love for freshly brewed, artisanal beers. Recently, I visited a newly open spot in the city – Asur: Microbrewery & Kitchen – based in Moti Nagar.





My visit started with a quick tour of the brewing area. Massive stainless-steel tanks stood in the space, where the team worked on everything – from brewing to fermentation. It was fascinating to see the ingredients that go into the preparation of beers, various malts like Wheat Pale, Vienna, Caraaroma, etc. and even hops like Mosaic, Willamette, Colombus, Saaz, etc. Each of these ingredients played a key role in the beer's character – be it sweetness, bitterness, or aroma.

Photo: Asur Microbrewery.



Once the tour wrapped up, I was ready to try their beers. Their craft beer menu has six different options – each with its own charm. First up, there is Scotch Ale: Smooth and lightly smoky with hints of caramel sweetness. Perfect for those who prefer easygoing beers. This was followed by IPA (New England): Hop-forward with juicy tropical flavours, this one's for people who love bold, punchy beers. There Marzen is a crisp and refreshing German-style lager, which is simple yet perfectly balanced.





Then came Stout – with its rich and creamy flavours of coffee and chocolate – this drink is smooth and indulgent, almost like dessert. The last two are Witbier and X-Tra Strong Lager. The former is a light, citrusy, and refreshing drink with hints of orange peel, while the latter is bold, malty, and packs a punch for those who enjoy a stronger kick.

Personally, fruity and citrusy tones are my preference, so I liked Witbier the most.





After having a hearty round of beers, we jumped right to the food menu. I started with a variety of starters that perfectly set the tone for the meal. Ordering first thing on the table, I started with the classic Chilli Chicken, which was spicy, tangy, and had just the right amount of heat.





Next up, I craved seafood, and what better way to sate it than by ordering the delicious and succulent Amritsari Fish? It was crisp on the outside and tender on the inside – a perfect burst of flavours and textures. Butter Garlic Prawns, with their juicy and buttery goodness, definitely steal the show. Even the dahi ke kebab was the perfect accompaniment to this group of dishes.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

To wash down the starters, I sipped on two drinks – Mr Banarasiya and Bloody Alloy. The first one had a refreshing punch with flavours that reminded me of classic Banarasi notes, while the latter was bold and unique, and had a beautiful orange colour.





For the main course, I indulged in Butter Chicken and Naan, a combination I can never say no to. The butter chicken was rich, creamy, and had just the right balance of sweetness and spice. Paired with soft naan, it was comfort food at its best. To wrap up my experience, I dug into two desserts – a New York Cheesecake topped with raspberry sauce. And the irresistible Chocolate Mud Cake. Dense, rich and oh-so-gooey, it was every chocolate lover's dream.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

All-in-all, my experience at Asur Microbrewery was memorable. I can't wait to go back for another round of deliciousness!





Where: Third Floor, 6A, Shivaji Marg, Moti Nagar, Karampura Industrial Area, New Delhi