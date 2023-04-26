Delhi is undoubtedly a foodie city. Whether it's street-style chole kulche or some high-end Indian fine dining, we have an appetite for it all. The concept of an all-day diner that transforms into a bar space has been taking off in the capital city recently. What better to start with good food and top it up with some wholesome drinks, right? If you are looking for gourmet food and want to enjoy it in a buzzing atmosphere, FLOW Brew and Dine in Saket is the latest place which should be on your list.

Built over a sprawling 9000 square foot area, FLOW is home to the longest bar in Delhi at 50 feet. Not only is FLOW offering scrumptious food, it is also a micro-brewery and an experiential space. Yangdup Lama has crafted exquisite cocktails and mocktails, while the food menu is the brainchild of chef Ruchira Hoon and Kunal Bahl. There is a bevy of options from modern European, Asian, Indian and Mediterranean cuisines.

We started off our meal with the Litchi Wonton Cups, which were no less than a flavour bomb ensconced in a crispy outer shell. Next, we tried the Thai Vegetable Medley Dim Sums served in a fragrant coconut broth. Although they were on the spicy side, the broth made it quite an interesting treat. We could not resist trying the French Fry Board with four kinds of fries - peri peri, homemade wedges, onion rings and simple French fries. These were paired with honey mustard, BBQ sauce, sriracha mayo and ranch sauce and were completely binge-worthy.





If you still have room for mains, we would suggest trying the Al Funghi Panuozzo. Filled with wild mushrooms, caramelised onions, salad greens and cream cheese, it was somewhere between a pizza and a sandwich and was truly delicious. In the desserts section, the Baked Chocolate Cheesecake served with honeycomb and fruit compote was quite enjoyable.

So, if you want to enjoy a gourmet experience in a vibrant space, FLOW should be your pick.





What: FLOW Brew and Dine





Where: 312 B, C, A4, 2nd Floor, DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi





When: 12noon - 12midnight





Cost for two: Rs. 2,500 approx.