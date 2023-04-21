After a long and hectic work week, the weekend is finally here! It's time to kick back our heels and relax with our near and dear ones. While some people love to watch their favourite series or movies, others prefer to unwind with a book. No matter how you rejuvenate yourself on the weekend, food is undoubtedly a big part of it. We all love to feast on our most-loved foods and the weekend is the ideal time to do it. When it comes to our favourite cuisines, it's so hard to stop at just one dish which is why platters are our ideal pick. From dips to snacks, they contain it all and make the food so aesthetically appealing. The best part - platters are ideal for sharing with family and friends too. So, take your pick from this amazing variety of platters for weekend indulgence.

Here Are 7 Platter Ideas For Weekend Indulgence:

1. Mezze Platter

The humble mezze platter has taken over our menus and our hearts like never before. With hummus, falafel, pita bread, muhammara and so much more - it's a feast for our eyes and our palate too. Click here for a delicious recipe for the mini mezze platter that you can whip up this weekend.

2. Nacho Platter

A Mexican favourite, nachos are truly an irresistible treat. You may think that nachos by themselves may not make for an appetising meal. But add onion, tomatoes, black olives, black beans, sour cream, guacamole and more to it to make a wholesome platter ideal for weekend feasting. Find the full recipe for loaded nachos here.

Nachos are loaded with beans, jalapenos, tomato, onion and more to make this platter. Photo: iStock

3. Mix Pakoda Platter

Crispy, deep-fried pakoras are too hard to resist, especially when they come in the form of a scrumptious platter. A wholesome medley of vegetables is fried to perfection in this yummy mixed pakora platter. Pair it with aam ki launji, imli chutney or even the simple hari chutney and you have a winner. Click here for the recipe.

4. Chaat Platter

Charcuterie and cheese boards have been taking over Instagram, thanks to their wonderful variety of foods as well as the visual appeal. Why not make a desi version of it with this amazing chaat platter? Here's an idea - you can add pani puri, papdi, small aloo tikki, vada pav or any other street food of your choice. Keep condiments like curd, chutneys, sev, and onion on the side and dig in.





Make a chaat board, just the way charcuterie boards are trending nowadays. Photo: iStock

5. Sushi Platter

A Japanese delight, Sushi has taken the world by storm. The best part about sushi is that it is so addictive and you want more with every bite. Treat your tastebuds to a wholesome and delightful sushi platter, made from scratch at home. Wasabi, soy sauce and pickled ginger will make for the ideal accompaniments. Find the full recipe for the sushi platter here.

6. French Fries Platter

When it comes to French fries, who can go wrong? French fries platters are all the rage at restaurants these days, so we are definitely going to try and make it at home for our next weekend indulgence. You can add potato wedges and onion rings too for some extra variety. Pair it up with chilli sauce, spicy mayo and honey mustard for your blissful weekend treat.





Make your weekend indulgent with a wholesome french fries platter. Photo Credit: iStock

7. Seafood Platter

Seafood lovers can't resist a good platter of their favourite treats every once in a while. If you can relate, we have just what you need. This juicy and tempting seafood platter brings together the best of options in a single platter. There are also some amazing dipping sauces that will pair excellently with your fare. Find the full recipe for the seafood platter here.





So, treat yourself to these delightful platters this weekend; and don't worry about portion sizes or quantities - there's enough for everyone!