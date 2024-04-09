Lavonne Cafe, a beloved establishment from Bengaluru, has now opened its doors in the capital city. Here, guests can savour delectable creations crafted by expert chefs trained at the esteemed Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, established in 2012 by three partners: Chef Vinesh Johny, Chef Avin Thaliath, and Mr. Lijo Chandy. With its array of desserts and coffee options, the cafe is a welcome addition for dessert enthusiasts in Delhi. Don't miss the chance to experience it firsthand. Recently, we had the pleasure of visiting the cafe and indulging in their delectable offerings. Keep reading to discover our experience and learn more about what Lavonne Cafe has to offer, ensuring you're ready to plan your own visit soon.

Nestled in the plush Defence Colony market, Lavonne has been on dessert lovers' radar ever since it opened. The ambience here is quite warm and inviting, encouraging you to indulge in leisurely conversations with friends for hours. From the moment you step inside, the charming croissant-shaped lights instantly grab your attention and are certainly the most striking element of their interiors. The display next to the billing counter is adorned with tempting desserts that will make your mouth water before you even place your order. The menu at Lavonne offers a range of delightful coffees, burgers, pasta, and breakfast specials like sandwiches, pancakes, and, of course, a plethora of desserts!

Photo Credit: Lavonne Cafe

We commenced our culinary journey with a sip of their Classic Cold Coffee and Vietnamese Iced Coffee, both of which were truly impeccable. They were brimming with robust flavours and satisfied the coffee enthusiasts within us. Moving on to the savoury offerings, we sampled their Creamy Egg Mayo Salad, Provolone, and Avocado Croissanwich. This unique dish offered an interesting twist to the classic croissant with filling inside it, just like a sandwich. The flaky crust of the croissant and the refreshing filling inside set us in high spirits for the meals to follow.

Afterward, we tried their Mediterranean Cheeseburger, which we found quite fascinating as well. It consisted of a succulent chickpea edamame patty topped with buffalo mozzarella, spiced fig jam, yoghurt aioli, and avocado mash. Served along with crispy fries, it was quite wholesome and provided contentment for our stomachs. However, we found the burger to be a little too sweet for our liking. But if you prefer sweeter burgers, you must try it out. Next up, we decided to go ahead with the Brown Bechamel Rigatoni from their pasta section. It offered a tangy flavour that we absolutely loved, and the crispy parmesan breadcrumbs provided an interesting contrast of textures.

Photo Credit: Lavonne Cafe

Photo Credit: Lavonne Cafe

By now, we couldn't wait to try out their mouth-watering desserts. Our first choice was the Pistachio and Saffron Apricot Cheesecake, which made us fall in love with it at the first bite. We were quite impressed by how beautifully the desi flavours came out in the cheesecake. If you want to try something different, we highly recommend you give it a try. We then indulged in their Blueberry and Lemon Mascarpone Torte, which also didn't disappoint. We loved that it offered the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavours. And let's not forget to mention how well-presented both of them were.

Overall, our experience at Lavonne Cafe was nothing short of exceptional. With its delectable offerings and inviting ambience, it's a destination that is a must-try for all you food enthusiasts out there. A special mention goes to their staff, who always attend to you with a smile and add an extra layer of warmth to your dining experience.

Where: D-16, Upper Ground Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi

8:30 am to 10:30 pm Cost For Two: Rs 1300 (Approx)